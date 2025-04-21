Descriptions issued of two men after Dunfermline’s Mercat Cross damaged

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Descriptions issued of two men after Dunfermline’s Mercat Cross damaged

The ancient structure on Dunfermline High Street was damaged overnight on April 12.

By Andrew Robson
Mercat Cross in Dunfermline was damaged earlier this month.
The Mercat Cross was damaged earlier this month. Image: David Wardle

Police have launched an appeal for two young men after the Mercat Cross statue was damaged in Dunfermline.

The High Street structure, dating back to the 1860s, was damaged overnight on April 12.

Officers reviewed CCTV footage in the area and two men were seen climbing the Mercat Cross.

Police Scotland has asked the two men, both thought to be in their early 20s, to come forward.

Dunfermline’s Mercat Cross damaged

The first is described as white, around 5ft 8/9ins tall, of slim build, with brownish hair, thick eyebrows, sideburns and an earring in his left ear.

He was wearing a baby blue-coloured hoodie, tan-coloured trousers and white/light trainers.

The second is described as white, around 5ft 9/10ins tall, of medium build, with brown hair, long messy on top, trimmed short at the sides and short stubble growth.

The High Street structure was previously damaged in 2022.
The High Street structure was previously damaged in 2022. Image: David Wardle

He was wearing a thin black jacket with small writing on its right shoulder, a black t-shirt with white writing and a yellow logo, black jogging bottoms and grey Nike Air Max shoes.

Inspector Conrad Musgrave, of Dunfermline Police Station, said: “The statue is very old and important to the people of Dunfermline and the surrounding area.

“Extensive inquiries have been carried out, including full CCTV reviews from the local area and nearby premises.

“We are now asking the males responsible to please come forward.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 1093 of April 13 2025.

Conversation