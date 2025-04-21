Descriptions issued of two men after Dunfermline’s Mercat Cross damaged

Police have launched an appeal for two young men after the Mercat Cross statue was damaged in Dunfermline.

The High Street structure, dating back to the 1860s, was damaged overnight on April 12.

Officers reviewed CCTV footage in the area and two men were seen climbing the Mercat Cross.

Police Scotland has asked the two men, both thought to be in their early 20s, to come forward.

Dunfermline’s Mercat Cross damaged

The first is described as white, around 5ft 8/9ins tall, of slim build, with brownish hair, thick eyebrows, sideburns and an earring in his left ear.

He was wearing a baby blue-coloured hoodie, tan-coloured trousers and white/light trainers.

The second is described as white, around 5ft 9/10ins tall, of medium build, with brown hair, long messy on top, trimmed short at the sides and short stubble growth.

He was wearing a thin black jacket with small writing on its right shoulder, a black t-shirt with white writing and a yellow logo, black jogging bottoms and grey Nike Air Max shoes.

Inspector Conrad Musgrave, of Dunfermline Police Station, said: “The statue is very old and important to the people of Dunfermline and the surrounding area.

“Extensive inquiries have been carried out, including full CCTV reviews from the local area and nearby premises.

“We are now asking the males responsible to please come forward.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 1093 of April 13 2025.