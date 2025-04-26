Schools from all around the area took to the stage as the Tayside Glee Challenge Regional Final took place in Dundee on Friday.

The Glee Challenge this year has seen 40 choirs with 1,159 children from Tayside take part in the early rounds in March and on Friday the top 9 schools battled it out on stage.

The evening was won by SPPP Superstars from St Peter and Paul Primary School. St Ninians Primary School were 1st runner up and Barnhill Primary School 2nd runner up.

The six other schools performing on the night were from — Craigiebarns Primary School, Glebelands Primary School, Ladyloan Primary School, Liff Primary School, Milnathort Primary School, and Seaview Primary School — with all delivering high-energy performances on the night.

The Courier photographer Kim Cessford was there to capture all the action.

Barnhill Primary School

Craigiebarns Primary School

Glebelands Primary School

Ladyloan Primary School

Liff Primary School

Milnathort Primary School

St Ninian’s Primary School

St Peter and Paul’s RC Primary School

Seaview Primary School

Audience