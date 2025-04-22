‘Discrimination’ as Kinross-shire churches ban gay candidates from minister job

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Discrimination’ as Kinross-shire churches ban gay candidates from minister job

The decision has been backed by the Church of Scotland, despite gay ministers serving elsewhere in the country.

By Lucy Scarlett & Stephen Eighteen
Kinross Parish Church.
Kinross-shire Parish Church in Kinross. Image: Google Street View

Kinross-shire Parish Church has been criticised for “discrimination” after banning gay people from becoming a minister.

Kinross, Orwell, and Fossoway churches merged at the start of the year and are set to advertise for a new minister.

Now, kirk elders have voted to bar gay candidates from applying for the job.

But it has been met with dismay and concern from members of the congregation and local LGBTQ group Perthshire Pride.

Kinross-shire Parish Church decision is ‘two steps back’ for gay community

Perthshire Pride chairman Jack Simpson lives in nearby Abernethy.

The 27-year-old’s brother grew up in Kinross and much of the mother’s side of his family still live in the town.

“It’s not great to hear,” Jack told The Courier.

Perthshire Pride co-chair Jack Simpson.
Perthshire Pride chair Jack Simpson. Image: Supplied

“They aren’t allowed to discriminate against people with learning difficulties or for the colour of their skin, so it is weird they are trying to do it here.

“Last week we had the Supreme Court ruling on the definition of a woman and now this.

“It feels as though there will be more and more stuff like this happening now.

“The concern is that it always starts with one group.

“And if they’re banning gay people from applying, who will they ban next?

“It is disheartening because we have taken a step forward but now we’ve gone two steps back again.

“We are doing all this hard work to boost the community and make it a safer place but you feel you are getting pushed back straight away.”

‘Unrest in the congregation’ as Perthshire Pride chairman raises concern

Jack says the attitude of the Kinross-shire kirk is at odds with his experiences in Perth.

“At Perthshire Pride we have connections with the churches in Perth,” he added.

“And I know the churches in Perth are so pro LGBTQ and they’re so up for helping the gay community.

“Then to hear there is one down the road banning people from applying for a job as a minister is weird.

“I would like to know how the discussion began that led to this ban.”

Fossoway Saint Serf's & Devonside Parish Church, Fossoway.
The church in Forroway is in the newly merged parish. Image: Google Street View

Kinross-shire Parish Church elders voted 20 to 19 to bar gay candidates.

A kirk member raised their concerns to Perthshire Advertiser.

He said: “This has caused a great deal of personal hurt for many.

“There is a great deal of unrest within the congregation as it is felt that the views expressed by a subset of elders is not representative of the views of the wider congregation.”

‘Religion is protected category’, says Church of Scotland

Kinross-shire Councillor Dave Cuthbert told The Courier: “In principle, each unto their own.

“It’s disappointing that they are selecting based on sexual orientation but they must’ve had a reason and I respect their decision.”

Councillor Dave Cuthbert.

Sexual orientation is a protected characteristic under the Equality Act 2010.

This means it is unlawful to discriminate against someone for being gay in areas that include employment.

When approached for comment, The Courier was directed to the Church of Scotland.

A spokesperson confirmed the organisation has gay ministers across Scotland.

But, in relation to Kinross-shire Parish Church, added: “Religion is a protected category under law, and the Church has the right to freedom of religion and belief.

“The Church has affirmed its traditional doctrine on marriage, but permits congregations to depart from it as a matter of liberty of opinion.

“If a congregation decides to depart from the traditional doctrine they may consider applications from ministers in same-sex marriages or civil partnerships.”

“Forty elders and a number of congregation members attended a public meeting of the Kirk Session and the views of everyone who spoke, as well as written and verbal submissions, were considered respectfully.

“The process was correctly followed and was exactly the same as for all congregations in the Church of Scotland, which are seeking to call a minister.

“The congregation holds a wide range of strongly held views on this matter so no matter what the outcome it would be upsetting for some people.

“Yet, despite these differences, the congregation is thriving with more than 70 people attending the Maundy Thursday service and its members are committed to treating each other graciously and welcoming everyone with love.”

