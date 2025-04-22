‘Discrimination’ as Kinross-shire churches ban gay candidates from minister job

Kinross-shire Parish Church has been criticised for “discrimination” after banning gay people from becoming a minister.

Kinross, Orwell, and Fossoway churches merged at the start of the year and are set to advertise for a new minister.

Now, kirk elders have voted to bar gay candidates from applying for the job.

The decision has been backed by the Church of Scotland, despite gay ministers serving elsewhere in the country.

But it has been met with dismay and concern from members of the congregation and local LGBTQ group Perthshire Pride.

Kinross-shire Parish Church decision is ‘two steps back’ for gay community

Perthshire Pride chairman Jack Simpson lives in nearby Abernethy.

The 27-year-old’s brother grew up in Kinross and much of the mother’s side of his family still live in the town.

“It’s not great to hear,” Jack told The Courier.

“They aren’t allowed to discriminate against people with learning difficulties or for the colour of their skin, so it is weird they are trying to do it here.

“Last week we had the Supreme Court ruling on the definition of a woman and now this.

“It feels as though there will be more and more stuff like this happening now.

“The concern is that it always starts with one group.

“And if they’re banning gay people from applying, who will they ban next?

“It is disheartening because we have taken a step forward but now we’ve gone two steps back again.

“We are doing all this hard work to boost the community and make it a safer place but you feel you are getting pushed back straight away.”

‘Unrest in the congregation’ as Perthshire Pride chairman raises concern

Jack says the attitude of the Kinross-shire kirk is at odds with his experiences in Perth.

“At Perthshire Pride we have connections with the churches in Perth,” he added.

“And I know the churches in Perth are so pro LGBTQ and they’re so up for helping the gay community.

“Then to hear there is one down the road banning people from applying for a job as a minister is weird.

“I would like to know how the discussion began that led to this ban.”

Kinross-shire Parish Church elders voted 20 to 19 to bar gay candidates.

A kirk member raised their concerns to Perthshire Advertiser.

He said: “This has caused a great deal of personal hurt for many.

“There is a great deal of unrest within the congregation as it is felt that the views expressed by a subset of elders is not representative of the views of the wider congregation.”

‘Religion is protected category’, says Church of Scotland

Kinross-shire Councillor Dave Cuthbert told The Courier: “In principle, each unto their own.

“It’s disappointing that they are selecting based on sexual orientation but they must’ve had a reason and I respect their decision.”

Sexual orientation is a protected characteristic under the Equality Act 2010.

This means it is unlawful to discriminate against someone for being gay in areas that include employment.

When approached for comment, The Courier was directed to the Church of Scotland.

A spokesperson confirmed the organisation has gay ministers across Scotland.

But, in relation to Kinross-shire Parish Church, added: “Religion is a protected category under law, and the Church has the right to freedom of religion and belief.

“The Church has affirmed its traditional doctrine on marriage, but permits congregations to depart from it as a matter of liberty of opinion.

“If a congregation decides to depart from the traditional doctrine they may consider applications from ministers in same-sex marriages or civil partnerships.”

“Forty elders and a number of congregation members attended a public meeting of the Kirk Session and the views of everyone who spoke, as well as written and verbal submissions, were considered respectfully.

“The process was correctly followed and was exactly the same as for all congregations in the Church of Scotland, which are seeking to call a minister.

“The congregation holds a wide range of strongly held views on this matter so no matter what the outcome it would be upsetting for some people.

“Yet, despite these differences, the congregation is thriving with more than 70 people attending the Maundy Thursday service and its members are committed to treating each other graciously and welcoming everyone with love.”