8 disused Stirling sites and what’s planned for them

There are plenty of disused sites across Stirling.

From Forthside to the former Snowdon School, some have lain empty and quiet for years, while others have been recently sold.

Amongst the future plans for these forgotten spots are new shops, a sports ground, and a film studio.

Here’s a closer look a look at some of the most prominent disused sites across the city and what is planned for them.

Craigforth

Craigforth was abandoned in 2022, when M&G moved to Kildean Business Park.

Ever since, it has been the target of vandals and urban explorers.

But there are plans to bring the area back to life.

Ambassador LB Holdings LLP has permission to build housing, a nursery, a hotel, an office, a restaurant or pub, a gym, and a retail or community space on the site.

The former Prudential Insurance headquarters is set to be demolished, and Craigforth House is to be redeveloped.

Borrowmeadow Farmstead

Social enterprise Ceangail is hoping to transform Borrowmeadow Farmstead into a new sports ground and leisure destination.

The organisation, which delivers vocational training to young adults, is in discussions with Stirling Council about leasing the land.

Included in the proposals are a high-quality sports field with a maximum capacity of 10,000 visitors, a community hub, a bistro, accommodation, and a heritage centre.

A farm shop, distillery and more walking routes could also be on the cards for the area.

If given the go-ahead, Ceangail – which also runs Stirling Highland Games – says it would become financially sustainable.

Crookbridge

Crookbridge, close to Springkerse Retail Park, will be redeveloped under new plans.

As well as an Asda supermarket, the 13-acre site has received council consent for the building of a car showroom, offices and, a vehicle refuelling hub.

Once built, the new Asda will be the chain’s first supermarket in the city, and it is thought around 350 jobs will be created.

Forthside

Stirling’s former Ministry of Defence site is set to become the city’s very own film studio campus.

Works have already begun on the million-pound project, which those involved say will lead to more than 4,000 jobs being created in the industry over 25 years.

There are also hopes that the development will bring big-budget Netflix and Amazon productions to the city.

Elsewhere on the site, there are plans for hundreds of homes, new spaces for businesses, active travel routes, and a public square.

Viewforth

Stirling Council has agreed to sell off land around its headquarters for housing.

The empty space at Viewforth could become home to up to 200 new flats and houses.

Offices, leisure facilities and a hotel are also on the cards.

Included in the land is the demolished New Viewforth site, Langgarth Lodge, the former Wellgreen Care Home, and Linden Avenue car park.

Nearby, Langgarth House, which was damaged by a fire, could be reinstated.

The local authority is due to review bidders for the site in June.

Snowdon School

Student accommodation will temporarily take the place of the vacant Snowdon School in Stirling city centre.

The Spittal Street girls’ school closed in 2021, having been open since 1855.

In 2023, permission was granted to turn the empty site into an aparthotel.

However, Kaas Ventures was recently given the okay to temporarily turn the C-listed building into student accommodation.

For up to three years, the building will be able to host 21 students.

It means the company can bring in an income while the aparthotel building is being constructed.

Graystale Road

Disused land at Graystale Road in St Ninians is set to become an affordable housing scheme.

Stirling Council plans to build 16 one and two-bedroom cottage flats, as well as 24 two, three and four-bedroom flats within two-storey blocks.

The proposal, of which the contract is worth £11m, also includes four accessible properties.

Up to 180 people could be housed across the 44 properties.

Graystale Road was previously home to council-owned tenement flats, which were demolished in 2012.

Berryhills

An affordable housing development is to take the place of brownfield land in Cowie.

Richard Street Limited aims to build 59 houses in total, behind the village’s bowling green.

This includes 43 semi-detached and terraced two-storey homes, 12 cottage flats, and four bungalows, for both social and mid-market rent.

This application is separate to a planning application from Taylor Wimpey for 433 homes elsewhere in the Berryhills area.

