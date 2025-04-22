Man, 33, accused of assault to danger of life after incident at Perth property

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man, 33, accused of assault to danger of life after incident at Perth property

Police and forensics teams were seen entering a flat on Campsie Road in Letham.

By Lucy Scarlett
Police officers were seen entering the property in Campsie Road in the Letham area of Perth.
Police were seen entering the property on Friday. Image: Supplied

A 33-year-old man from Perth has appeared in court accused of serious assault.

Police were called to Campsie Road in the Letham area of Perth just after midnight on Friday.

Chad Nethington, 33, was arrested and charged with assault to severe injury and danger of life, and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

A 57-year-old man was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.

The extent of his injuries remains unknown.

Forensics teams search Perth flat after serious assault

Neighbours reported police and forensic teams entering the flat on Campsie Road for several hours on Friday after the arrest.

One told The Courier: “There was loads of noise going on in the early hours of this morning and it woke us up.

“We’ve seen people going into the flat in hazmat suits this morning and police have been knocking on doors.”

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 12.30am on Friday, April 18, 2025 we received a report of a serious assault within a property in Campsie Road, Perth.

Campsie Road.
The incident happened on Campsie Road. Image: Google Street View

“A 57-year-old man was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.

“A 33-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection and was due to appear at Perth Sheriff Court on Saturday, April 19, 2025.”

The accused appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court on Saturday and made no plea during his hearing.

He will be remanded in custody while further examination takes place, and will appear in front of the sheriff within the next eight days.

