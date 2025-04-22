Man, 33, accused of assault to danger of life after incident at Perth property

A 33-year-old man from Perth has appeared in court accused of serious assault.

Police were called to Campsie Road in the Letham area of Perth just after midnight on Friday.

Chad Nethington, 33, was arrested and charged with assault to severe injury and danger of life, and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

A 57-year-old man was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.

The extent of his injuries remains unknown.

Forensics teams search Perth flat after serious assault

Neighbours reported police and forensic teams entering the flat on Campsie Road for several hours on Friday after the arrest.

One told The Courier: “There was loads of noise going on in the early hours of this morning and it woke us up.

“We’ve seen people going into the flat in hazmat suits this morning and police have been knocking on doors.”

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 12.30am on Friday, April 18, 2025 we received a report of a serious assault within a property in Campsie Road, Perth.

“A 57-year-old man was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.

“A 33-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection and was due to appear at Perth Sheriff Court on Saturday, April 19, 2025.”

The accused appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court on Saturday and made no plea during his hearing.

He will be remanded in custody while further examination takes place, and will appear in front of the sheriff within the next eight days.