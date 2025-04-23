Fife firefighters are bracing themselves for fresh cuts, 18 months after four appliances were stripped from the region.

Lochgelly staff fear their rope rescue unit is at risk as the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) considers where to base its remaining resources.

An £11 million budget cut in 2023 saw appliances withdrawn from Methil, Glenrothes and Dunfermline, despite a huge public outcry.

The Kirkcaldy height appliance was also cut.

The fire service said then the changes were temporary and would be reviewed.

Now, the Lochgelly firefighters have now been told one of their appliances could be permanently moved to replace one of those lost at either Glenrothes or Methil.

They say if this happens, there would not be enough people to crew the rope rescue team.

The proposal is one of several mooted for fire stations across Scotland.

And a major public consultation is planned this summer before a final decision is made.

But one concerned firefighter told The Courier: “Resources are being cut and they’re robbing Peter to pay Paul.

“It’s not good and there’s no doubt people will be put in danger if this goes ahead.”

Lochgelly fire station cuts proposal ‘bizarre’

The Lochgelly station has one of four specialist rope rescue teams in Scotland.

It is crewed by nine firefighters and helps rescue people from high buildings, cliffs or underground.

Last year, it mobilised 62 times and it has been called out 16 times already in 2025.

The nearest alternative teams are based at Edinburgh, Aberdeen and East Kilbride.

The Fife firefighter added: “This is another cut and we want to stop it.

“It’s a false economy – the gaps are still there, we’re understaffed and turnout times are increasing.”

The firefighters are already taking their concerns to MPs and MSPs and have launched a petition.

And MP Richard Baker, whose constituency covers Lochgelly, described the proposal as bizarre.

Fire service drawing up shortlist of changes

The Labour MP said “Recent fires near Lochgelly itself should be ample reason enough to convince anyone that cutting emergency services in this area would be ill-conceived.

“Response times could be lengthened, placing people in unnecessary danger. It could also put a strain on other stations in Fife.

“Area Commander Lee Turnock has offered me a meeting and I’ll be using that opportunity to raise urgent concerns.”

Mr Turnock says the SFRS review aims to ensure staff, stations and appliances match risk and demand across Scotland.

He added: “We are now in the final stage of an options appraisal process which will lead to a public consultation exercise.

“This has been a long and detailed programme of work, with input from staff across Scotland and the communities we serve, to develop a shortlist of potential options for change.

“We continue to scrutinise and refine this shortlist but at this time they remain only potential options for consideration.”