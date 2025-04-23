Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife firefighters braced for fresh cuts as Lochgelly crews warned of changes

Firefighters fear the Fife rope safety unit is at risk under cuts mooted by the fire service.

By Claire Warrender
Firefighters protest cuts in 2023
Fife firefighters joined a mass protest against service cuts in 2023. Image: Kim Cessford/DCThomson

Fife firefighters are bracing themselves for fresh cuts, 18 months after four appliances were stripped from the region.

Lochgelly staff fear their rope rescue unit is at risk as the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) considers where to base its remaining resources.

An £11 million budget cut in 2023 saw appliances withdrawn from Methil, Glenrothes and Dunfermline, despite a huge public outcry.

Firefighters demonstrate in Glenrothes against fire service cuts.
Fife firefighters demonstrate in Glenrothes against fire service cuts. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

The Kirkcaldy height appliance was also cut.

The fire service said then the changes were temporary and would be reviewed.

Now, the Lochgelly firefighters have now been told one of their appliances could be permanently moved to replace one of those lost at either Glenrothes or Methil.

They say if this happens, there would not be enough people to crew the rope rescue team.

The proposal is one of several mooted for fire stations across Scotland.

And a major public consultation is planned this summer before a final decision is made.

But one concerned firefighter told The Courier: “Resources are being cut and they’re robbing Peter to pay Paul.

“It’s not good and there’s no doubt people will be put in danger if this goes ahead.”

Lochgelly fire station cuts proposal ‘bizarre’

The Lochgelly station has one of four specialist rope rescue teams in Scotland.

It is crewed by nine firefighters and helps rescue people from high buildings, cliffs or underground.

Last year, it mobilised 62 times and it has been called out 16 times already in 2025.

Lochgelly fire station
Lochgelly fire station is earmarked in cuts proposed by the SFRS. Image: Google maps.

The nearest alternative teams are based at Edinburgh, Aberdeen and East Kilbride.

The Fife firefighter added: “This is another cut and we want to stop it.

“It’s a false economy – the gaps are still there, we’re understaffed and turnout times are increasing.”

The firefighters are already taking their concerns to MPs and MSPs and have launched a petition.

And MP Richard Baker, whose constituency covers Lochgelly, described the proposal as bizarre.

Fire service drawing up shortlist of changes

The Labour MP said “Recent fires near Lochgelly itself should be ample reason enough to convince anyone that cutting emergency services in this area would be ill-conceived.

“Response times could be lengthened, placing people in unnecessary danger. It could also put a strain on other stations in Fife.

Four appliances are at the scene. I
Crews at a convent fire in Lochgelly earlier this month. Image: Steve Brown/ DC Thomson

“Area Commander Lee Turnock has offered me a meeting and I’ll be using that opportunity to raise urgent concerns.”

Mr Turnock says the SFRS review aims to ensure staff, stations and appliances match risk and demand across Scotland.

He added: “We are now in the final stage of an options appraisal process which will lead to a public consultation exercise.

“This has been a long and detailed programme of work, with input from staff across Scotland and the communities we serve, to develop a shortlist of potential options for change.

“We continue to scrutinise and refine this shortlist but at this time they remain only potential options for consideration.”

Conversation