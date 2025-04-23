Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Storm-damaged St Andrews pier to finally reopen with iconic Gaudie torchlit procession

The 14th century St Andrews pier has been closed to the public since Storm Babet struck in November 2023.

By Claire Warrender
Guadi convenor Guy Nichols and future convenor Tom Payne at St Andrews pier, which is due to reopen
Guadie convenor Guy Nichols and future convenor Tom Payne at St Andrews pier, which is due to reopen. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

St Andrews storm-hit pier will finally reopen next week, with the university’s iconic Gaudie Procession.

The medieval structure has been closed since Storm Babet caused £3 million of damage in October 2023.

However, months of repairs mean students in red gowns will be able to take part in their annual torchlit parade along the pier on the evening of April 30.

The 2022 Gaudie Procession along St Andrews pier. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

It will then reopen to the public the following morning.

The Gaudie Procession, which commemorates a student who rescued the crew of a stricken vessel in 1800, was cancelled last year due to the closure.

This year, a piper will lead students along the pier at 7.30pm.

And they will then lay a wreath at the site of the shipwreck.

St Andrews pier still needs £2m of repairs

The Storm Babet damage sparked a major fundraising drive and repairs are ongoing.

So far, the sea wall breach has been restored and walkways relaid.

The bulk of repairs so far were funded by a £360,000 Scottish Government grant.

Donations were also provided by several trusts, with St Andrews University students and alumni handing over £20,000.

St Andrews Harbour Trust chairman Ken Sweeney, centre, with staff from Realm Construction, who are repairing the pier
St Andrews Harbour Trust chairman Ken Sweeney, centre, with Krystian Hogiel and Alex Laing from Realm Construction, who are repairing the pier Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

And the public donated £18,700 through online fundraisers.

However, another £2m is needed for major engineering works to restore the pier’s connection to the cliffs.

While grant applications have been submitted, it is thought there will still be a £500,000 shortfall.

And an appeal has gone out to the public to dig deep to help bridge the gap.

St Andrews Harbour Trust chairman Ken Sweeney says the pier reopening is a significant milestone.

Reopening for Gaudie Procession ‘especially meaningful’

He added: “Reopening in time for the Gaudie Procession feels especially meaningful.

“This beloved and iconic tradition, where students and townspeople gather as night falls, has long symbolised the close bond between town and gown.”

Guy Nichols, Gaudie convenor, added, “We are absolutely thrilled our event will return to its former glory with the pier reopening.

“However, if pier walks are to continue for generations, we need to ensure this beautiful part of Scotland remains protected from further storm damage

“So we’ll be doing all we can to encourage more donations to the repair fund as the year goes on. “

