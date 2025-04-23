St Andrews storm-hit pier will finally reopen next week, with the university’s iconic Gaudie Procession.

The medieval structure has been closed since Storm Babet caused £3 million of damage in October 2023.

However, months of repairs mean students in red gowns will be able to take part in their annual torchlit parade along the pier on the evening of April 30.

It will then reopen to the public the following morning.

The Gaudie Procession, which commemorates a student who rescued the crew of a stricken vessel in 1800, was cancelled last year due to the closure.

This year, a piper will lead students along the pier at 7.30pm.

And they will then lay a wreath at the site of the shipwreck.

St Andrews pier still needs £2m of repairs

The Storm Babet damage sparked a major fundraising drive and repairs are ongoing.

So far, the sea wall breach has been restored and walkways relaid.

The bulk of repairs so far were funded by a £360,000 Scottish Government grant.

Donations were also provided by several trusts, with St Andrews University students and alumni handing over £20,000.

And the public donated £18,700 through online fundraisers.

However, another £2m is needed for major engineering works to restore the pier’s connection to the cliffs.

While grant applications have been submitted, it is thought there will still be a £500,000 shortfall.

And an appeal has gone out to the public to dig deep to help bridge the gap.

St Andrews Harbour Trust chairman Ken Sweeney says the pier reopening is a significant milestone.

Reopening for Gaudie Procession ‘especially meaningful’

He added: “Reopening in time for the Gaudie Procession feels especially meaningful.

“This beloved and iconic tradition, where students and townspeople gather as night falls, has long symbolised the close bond between town and gown.”

Guy Nichols, Gaudie convenor, added, “We are absolutely thrilled our event will return to its former glory with the pier reopening.

“However, if pier walks are to continue for generations, we need to ensure this beautiful part of Scotland remains protected from further storm damage

“So we’ll be doing all we can to encourage more donations to the repair fund as the year goes on. “