Forfar minor injury unit facing axe in Angus centralisation plan

Forfar’s minor injury and illness unit is facing closure in a shake-up of Angus-wide services.

The Whitehills Health and Community Care Centre facility is one of two remaining district MIIUs.

But it is now under threat after health chiefs identified a centralised Angus service at Arbroath Infirmary as their preferred option in a major service redesign.

They say the new plans would bring enhanced Community Treatment and Care (CTAC) services for long-term conditions, wound care and blood sampling across the district.

However, the return of an MIIU to Montrose – closed in 2022 – has been ruled out.

Public consultation on MIIU plans

The centralisation option follows an initial round of public consultation over Angus-wide MIIU services.

In February, Angus integration joint board (IJB) considered a strategic vision report on MIIU provision.

It agreed to an initial round of public consultation.

A survey presented four options:

Maintain existing model of MIIU provision at Arbroath and Forfar

Restore Montrose MIIU (Monday to Friday 9am to 4pm) while continuing to operate in Arbroath and Forfar

Centralised MIIU service in Arbroath for more complex cases. Introduction of enhanced Community Treatment and Care (CTAC) services across Angus

Hybrid model of MIIUs at Arbroath and Stracathro to manage more complex cases. Enhanced CTAC services in Forfar and Montrose

There were almost 2,200 responses. One of the main themes was in relation to extended opening times.

Angus Health and Social Care Partnership say that over a seven-day average, 21 people a day require MIIU treatment at either Forfar or Arbroath.

Most have a limb injury that is likely to need an X-ray.

And on average a person goes to MIIU once every 10 years.

A new survey has now been launched to gauge opinion on the preferred option.

AHSCP says it will look at whether the centralised Arbroath MIIU and enhanced CTAC plan is workable and meets local needs.

It rejected the idea the changes are all about saving money.

“The proposed review is clinically driven and aims to deliver high-quality, patient-centred care,” said AHSCP.

“Enhanced collaboration between minor injury and CTAC services aims to optimise the use of resources and ensure the long-term sustainability of services.”

A final decision on the changes is expected to be made by Angus IJB in June.