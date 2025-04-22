Forfar minor injury unit facing axe in Angus centralisation plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home

Forfar minor injury unit facing axe in Angus centralisation plan

Health chiefs have selected closing Whitehills minor injury and illness unit as the preferred option in a strategic redesign of district-wide provision.

By Graham Brown
Whitehills MIIU in Forfar is facing closure under the new strategy. Image: DC Thomson
Whitehills MIIU in Forfar is facing closure under the new strategy. Image: DC Thomson

Forfar’s minor injury and illness unit is facing closure in a shake-up of Angus-wide services.

The Whitehills Health and Community Care Centre facility is one of two remaining district MIIUs.

But it is now under threat after health chiefs identified a centralised Angus service at Arbroath Infirmary as their preferred option in a major service redesign.

They say the new plans would bring enhanced Community Treatment and Care (CTAC) services for long-term conditions, wound care and blood sampling across the district.

However, the return of an MIIU to Montrose – closed in 2022 – has been ruled out.

Public consultation on MIIU plans

The centralisation option follows an initial round of public consultation over Angus-wide MIIU services.

In February, Angus integration joint board (IJB) considered a strategic vision report on MIIU provision.

It agreed to an initial round of public consultation.

A survey presented four options:

  • Maintain existing model of MIIU provision at Arbroath and Forfar
  • Restore Montrose MIIU (Monday to Friday 9am to 4pm) while continuing to operate in Arbroath and Forfar
  • Centralised MIIU service in Arbroath for more complex cases. Introduction of enhanced Community Treatment and Care (CTAC) services across Angus
  • Hybrid model of MIIUs at Arbroath and Stracathro to manage more complex cases. Enhanced CTAC services in Forfar and Montrose

There were almost 2,200 responses. One of the main themes was in relation to extended opening times.

Angus Health and Social Care Partnership say that over a seven-day average, 21 people a day require MIIU treatment at either Forfar or Arbroath.

Most have a limb injury that is likely to need an X-ray.

And on average a person goes to MIIU once every 10 years.

A new survey has now been launched to gauge opinion on the preferred option.

AHSCP says it will look at whether the centralised Arbroath MIIU and enhanced CTAC plan is workable and meets local needs.

Arbroath Infirmary.
Arbroath Infirmary MIIU is one of two currently operatin in Angus. Image: DC Thomson

It rejected the idea the changes are all about saving money.

“The proposed review is clinically driven and aims to deliver high-quality, patient-centred care,” said AHSCP.

“Enhanced collaboration between minor injury and CTAC services aims to optimise the use of resources and ensure the long-term sustainability of services.”

A final decision on the changes is expected to be made by Angus IJB in June.

More from News

Kirriemuir and Dean councillor George Meechan will be the new Angus Council leader after the SNP group was toppled. Image: Supplied
Angus Council SNP administration toppled in no confidence motion
Blairgowrie Recreation Centre.
Blairgowrie Recreation Centre delayed yet again as new pool leak discovered
A rockfall at Dysart Harbour has led to public danger
Funding for urgent Dysart Harbour cliff repairs approved
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Fake police officer and drug-driver caught after crash
Ali Lamb
Teenager in court accused of murdering Dundee man Ali Lamb
Kinross Parish Church.
'Discrimination' as Kinross-shire churches ban gay candidates from minister job
Keiran Matthew.
Teacher knocked unconscious in Dundee school when raging pupil threw her 'like a ragdoll'
How the Craigtoun. St Andrews, development could look
Plan lodged for £16m retail and business development in St Andrews
Theo Bernard was helped by his grandfather Pierre Bernard to see the blossom up close in Dawson Park, Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
GALLERY: Spring blossoms brighten Dundee’s parks and streets
The Courier's Finn Nixon after getting off the bus at Glasgow Airport. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson
I tried the new Dundee to Glasgow Airport bus - is it a good…

Conversation