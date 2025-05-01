When to find cheapest rounds at Tayside and Fife’s top golf courses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

When to find cheapest rounds at Tayside and Fife’s top golf courses

The Courier takes a look at where you can play at a discount at famous locations like St Andrews, Carnoustie, Gleneagles, Kingsbarns and Dumbarnie.

A golfer tees off at Carnoustie, one of the top courses in the region. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
A golfer tees off at Carnoustie, one of the top courses in the region. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Ben MacDonald

The demand to play a round of golf at Scotland’s courses continues to grow.

And here in Tayside and Fife, we are blessed with some of the best in the world – including Open Championship hosts St Andrews and Carnoustie, and Gleneagles, where Ryder and Solheim cups have been played out.

In order to meet that demand, St Andrews Links Trust is offering Scottish residents the chance to play several of its most famous courses – including the Old Course – at a near-90% discount.

Off the back of that announcement, we’ve taken a look at where you can find the cheapest rounds at the region’s top courses as the summer season kicks in.

All the courses here are among the top 50 best courses in Scotland and are listed in order of their ranking.

The prices are for adults, with most of the courses offering cheaper rates for juniors.

Old Course, St Andrews

St Andrews Links Trust announces initiative
A player tees off on the 18th at the Old Course. Image: St Andrews Links Trust

The world’s most famous course normally costs £340 to play.

However, St Andrews Links Trust’s initiative – The Drive – will give 44 golfers the chance to play the Old Course for just £42.50 on May 21.

Players must enter a ballot for the chance to participate.

Championship Course, Carnoustie

Carnoustie’s Championship course. Image: Carnoustie Golf Links

Playing the course that hosted the 2018 Open Championship does not come particularly cheap.

A round here during the high season – May to October – costs £321.

There is also a deal to play all three Carnoustie courses on consecutive days for £420.

Kingsbarns Golf Links

Olympic silver medallist Tommy Fleetwood playing at Kingsbarns. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS Group

A standard 18-hole round at the Fife course, one of the hosts of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship each autumn, will set you back £448 during high season – which runs from May 1 until November 9.

There is a cheaper rate available to PGA or Bigga members, however, who can play for £120.

King’s and Queen’s Courses, Gleneagles

Gleneagles Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

As with many of the top courses, winter is the best time to get a cheap round at the famous Perthshire resort.

From July to September, one round on each course costs £330, with a full-day ticket costing £500.

In October, the cost of a round on both courses drops to £220, with a full-day ticket reduced to £295

The cost drops again to £100 in November and £90 in December.

Gleneagles also offers discounts for visitors staying at the resort.

Dumbarnie Links, Leven

Dumbarnie Links. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A recent addition to Scotland’s golf offering, a round at Dumbarnie will cost visitors £335 between May and October.

However, Fife residents can play during the high season for just £115 while Scottish residents are charged £150, if booked within 21 days of play.

Golf House Club, Elie

In peak season, a round costs £145 during the week and £160 at weekends.

However, during the low season from the end of October to the end of March, there is a dramatic fall in prices with a weekday round costing £60, rising to £75 at the weekend.

Panmure Golf Club, Carnoustie

Panmure Golf Club.

Although cheaper than the town’s Championship course, Panmure still costs £190 for a round between May and September – rising to £195 for 2026.

However, playing in October this year costs less at £160.

The cheapest prices are available to UK golf club members, who can play for £145 in May to September or £135 in October.

Winter prices have not been confirmed on the club’s website.

Castle Course, St Andrews

Set on a rugged clifftop with spectacular views over the town, playing the Castle Course normally costs £180 during high season or £125 during shoulder season (October 20-November 2).

However, this course is also part of the Drive initiative – meaning there will be rounds available for just £22.50 on September 9, 17, 21 and 26, and October 13.

However, the theme and criteria for these cheaper rounds are yet to be confirmed.

Lundin Golf Club, Lower Largo

As with many of the region’s courses, UK-based golfers can get cheaper rounds at Lundin.

Rounds normally cost £165 before 1.30pm and £140 after that time.

However, this drops to £130 and £110 respectively for UK residents.

October rounds are priced at £135 before 1.30pm and £115 after 1.30pm.

Rosemount Course, Blairgowrie

Rosemount Course. Image: Blairgowrie Golf Club

A round on the Rosemount course in Blairgowrie costs £155, with a day ticket also allowing visitors to play a round on the Lansdowne course for £230.

Costs drop in October to £100 and £150 respectively.

From November to March, however, the cost is just £40 per round.

Jubilee Course, St Andrews

Through the Drive initiative, the Jubilee Course is available to play for just £18.75 per round.

However, as with other courses taking part, there are limited tee times on four dates in September and October.

Details on how to enter are still to be confirmed.

The normal green fee on this course is £150.

1562 Course, Montrose

The 1562 course in Montrose is usually the cheapest round in the area. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Prices at the Angus course, considered the fifth oldest in the world, range from £100 to £200 in peak season.

However, an SGU card-holder can play from £85.

The costs drop during April to £80-£110.

The cheapest time to play is November to March, when rounds cost between £30 and £50.

Scotscraig Golf Club, Tayport

Peak-time rounds at this popular north-east Fife course cost £110, rising to £200 for a two-ball, £270 for three and £325 for a group of four.

However, prices drop to £80 per round out of season, with evening tee-offs costing just £40.

More from News

Volkswagen car badge
Test drive thief stole motorbike and cars in Tayside, Fife and Stirling
Angus Pride volunteers with local drag queen Miss Peaches
Date for first Angus Pride event revealed as new group formed
The former Boathouse Restaurant on Loch Leven..
Perthshire Planning Ahead: Boathouse events verdict and holiday let 'not a party flat'
The Lundin Links Hotel was once a popular venue
£850,00 taxpayer-funded loan secured against Lundin Links Hotel not repaid in full
A golfer tees off at Carnoustie, one of the top courses in the region. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Be Our Blood: Courier campaign launched to find more donors in Tayside, Fife and…
Archibald Smith
Fife paedophile shocked dating site contact with horrific comments about 'daughter'
Perth and Kinross Council bin lorry
All Perth and Kinross Council lorries to run on vegetable oil in £100k move
Perth Christmas lights switch-on in 2023.
Council wins £97k insurance claim over cost of cancelled Perth Christmas lights switch-on
Jamie Aird
Dockyard worker who stole HMS Prince of Wales parts is sentenced for scrap metal…
A golfer tees off at Carnoustie, one of the top courses in the region. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Stirling school crossing patrol replacement work £95k over budget and unfinished after two years

Conversation