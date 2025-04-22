Plan lodged for £16m retail and business development in St Andrews

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Plan lodged for £16m retail and business development in St Andrews

The planning application lodged by West Coast Estates includes restaurants, offices and business units in the west of St Andrews.

By Claire Warrender
How the Craigtoun. St Andrews, development could look
How the Craigtoun, St Andrews, development could look. Image: West Coast Developments

Plans for a £16 million development on the outskirts of St Andrews have been lodged with Fife Council.

The proposal by Aberdeen-based West Coast Estates includes shops and restaurants.

And it also includes flexible business starter units and offices.

The developer says the proposal, planned for Craigtoun, could create 170 new jobs and help boost the economy.

An artist’s impression of how one of the restaurants could look. Image: West Coast Developments.

If approved, another 100 jobs will be created during construction.

The application forms the first stage of a wider development for Craigtoun, which includes more than 1,000 homes.

Planning permission in principle has already been granted for the masterplan as a whole.

Craigtoun development ‘an exciting opportunity’ for St Andrews

West Coast Estates says the proposal will enhance the area with much-needed amenities.

Situated in the west of St Andrews, the 42-acre site is close to the Duke’s Golf Course.

And it is described as “an ideal hub for growth”.

It would be accessed off Craigtoun Road, via a new roundabout.

A map shows the site of the proposed Craigtoun Development in St Andrews.
A map shows the site of the proposed Craigtoun Development in St Andrews. Image: West Coast Estates

West Coast Estates director Ifikar Mian said: “We are pleased to submit this planning application to Fife Council for a new mixed-use development for Craigtoun, St Andrews.

“This £16m investment will deliver significant economic benefits, creating local jobs and contributing £500,000 annually in business rates to support essential services.”

He added: “The site is ideally located to provide much-needed amenities and services for the community and will play a key role in the wider Craigtoun Masterplan.

“This is an exciting opportunity for businesses to establish themselves or expand in a dynamic and growing part of St Andrews.”

The planning application can be found here.

