Plan lodged for £16m retail and business development in St Andrews

Plans for a £16 million development on the outskirts of St Andrews have been lodged with Fife Council.

The proposal by Aberdeen-based West Coast Estates includes shops and restaurants.

And it also includes flexible business starter units and offices.

The developer says the proposal, planned for Craigtoun, could create 170 new jobs and help boost the economy.

If approved, another 100 jobs will be created during construction.

The application forms the first stage of a wider development for Craigtoun, which includes more than 1,000 homes.

Planning permission in principle has already been granted for the masterplan as a whole.

Craigtoun development ‘an exciting opportunity’ for St Andrews

West Coast Estates says the proposal will enhance the area with much-needed amenities.

Situated in the west of St Andrews, the 42-acre site is close to the Duke’s Golf Course.

And it is described as “an ideal hub for growth”.

It would be accessed off Craigtoun Road, via a new roundabout.

West Coast Estates director Ifikar Mian said: “We are pleased to submit this planning application to Fife Council for a new mixed-use development for Craigtoun, St Andrews.

“This £16m investment will deliver significant economic benefits, creating local jobs and contributing £500,000 annually in business rates to support essential services.”

He added: “The site is ideally located to provide much-needed amenities and services for the community and will play a key role in the wider Craigtoun Masterplan.

“This is an exciting opportunity for businesses to establish themselves or expand in a dynamic and growing part of St Andrews.”

The planning application can be found here.