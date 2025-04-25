Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
From The Jam back on stage in Perth against all the odds

Personal health scares and the death of a former bandmate have made life difficult for the legendary musicians.

Image shows: Musicians Bruce Foxton and Russell Hastings of From The Jam.
Bruce Foxton and Russell Hastings of From The Jam. Image: Steve Haywood.
By Andrew Welsh

Times have been hard for From The Jam away from the concert halls in recent years.

The legacy rockers’ frontman Russell Hastings suffered a heart attack in 2022, then bassist Bruce Foxton, 69, signalled his intention to retire from touring in January amid ongoing cancer treatment.

As if those blows weren’t enough, the pair had to contend with the unexpected death of their friend and ex-bandmate Rick Buckler, also 69, the following month.

“I was devastatingly shocked,” Hastings tells me, reflecting on the passing of the legendary Jam drummer.

Image shows: The Jam featuring the late Rick Butler in the centre of the picture with Paul Weller on his left and Bruce Foxton on his right. All three men are dressed in black suits, white shirts and thin black ties.
The Jam featuring Rick Buckler in the centre of the picture with Paul Weller on his left and Bruce Foxton on his right. Image: Supplied.

“I was in Thailand when I heard, somebody called me. I heard about six hours before the news broke in England and you could literally have pushed me over with a feather, and I phoned Bruce, who was just as shocked as I was.”

Singer-guitarist Russell Hastings formed The Gift with original Jam drummer Rick Buckler in 2006.

The Gift was a vehicle for playing The Jam’s music and the line up extended to another  original Jam member when Foxton joined and the musicians changed the band name to From The Jam.

Losing a close ally tough for From The Jam

Sticksman Buckler left in late 2009 but remained a close ally.

Hastings makes it clear he’s firmly in both his and his followers’ thoughts as the four-piece’s tour to celebrate The Jam’s 1979 fourth LP Setting Sons reaches its halfway point in Perth tonight.

“We’ve got a lovely huge backdrop of Rick,” he explains.

“It’s 25 by 20 foot – a big photograph blown up – and he sits proudly looking down on us all night which makes the crowd very emotional. Also, I’ve been playing Thick As Thieves off the album for Rick these past few weeks because it always reminds me of him.

image shows: former From The Jam drummer Rick Butler. Rick, who died last year, is sitting on a red sofa with a microphone in his hand.
The late Rick Buckler, who played drums with From The Jam. The band will pay tribute to Rick during their upcoming tour. Image: Supplied.

“We were very close in that period we were working together and I think people hold that song very close in their hearts and identify with it.”

Thankfully, Foxton has felt strong enough in recent weeks to put his own plans to exit live music on hold. “There’s a lot of things you can’t plan in life, but Bruce has had a great time and it’s what he’s done since 1974,” says Russell, 59.

“That’s 51 years, and just to quit doing that is not something that he wants to do, so we’re all happy. We love each other’s company anyway, we’ve been best of friends for the last 20 years.”

Setting Sons just a chapter in The Jam’s music catalogue

Featuring the first of The Jam’s 10 top 10 hits Eton Rifles – they had four No1s – Setting Sons was a part-concept album about the lives of three boyhood friends whose bonds are irrevocably loosened by the experience of war.

Hastings can still remember the joy of taking his copy of the album to his local youth club in West Sussex in 1979 and it playing loud on the venue’s disco speakers.

Given that From The Jam perform material from every phase of a prolific recording career, it’s understandable that he refuses to nominate the opus as the Paul Weller-led outfit’s finest offering.

Turning back time

“The Jam went wonderfully through very different periods and I think Setting Sons was as different as Sound Affects, and that was as different as All Mod Cons,” he declares.

“Collectively they’re all a great body of work, and I enjoyed The Gift as much as I enjoyed In The City. It’s just where you’re at in life when you heard these albums and you relate that back.

“From playing this stuff I see people going back night after night in their memory banks. They get highly emotional about it and literally go delving into their childhood or teenage years.

“Music is the only thing that really does that apart from hypnotherapy.”

image shows: Bruce Foxton of From The Jam playing the guitar on stage.
Bruce Foxton on stage with From The Jam. Image: Steve White.

Russell says From The Jam have never sought to replicate the sound of any album on stage – and that continues with Setting Sons.

“I just go and play the song from memory and I guess that’s why it’s worked over the years,” he adds.

“It’s always been like that, even from the moment me and Rick started playing together, and I’ve never gone out to try and emulate Paul’s voice.

“There isn’t a song on the album that I don’t enjoy playing, although Wasteland is my favourite at the moment, it’s a beautiful track. The great thing about Paul’s songwriting is he was just a normal guy everybody could identify with and could capture that in a moment.”

