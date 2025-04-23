Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Angus Council political coup delays secret meeting on options for Monifieth Raac street

A closed doors meeting to consider the future of affected homes in Monifieth will now be pushed back after the SNP administration was kicked out of power in Angus.

By Graham Brown
Angus Council owns 25 homes in Milton Street, Monifieth which contain Raac. Image: Alan Richardson
Angus Council owns 25 homes in Milton Street, Monifieth which contain Raac. Image: Alan Richardson

A secret meeting to consider the future of Raac-hit houses in Monifieth has been put on hold after an Angus Council political coup.

On Tuesday, opposition councillors seized control of the authority after winning a no confidence vote against the SNP administration.

It will see a new Conservative/Independent/Labour coalition take over the reins of the authority.

But it means a housing committee meeting which was set to discuss an options report on council homes in Monifieth’s Milton Street will now be put on hold.

The new administration has agreed Kirriemuir councillor George Meechan will be council leader. Arbroath member Derek Wann is to be deputy leader.

However, other senior councillor posts such as convenerships, will be set at a special meeting of the full council.

It is yet to be set, so all of the council’s scheduled committee meetings have been suspended.

Those include this Thursday’s housing committee.

Monifieth SNP councillor Beth Whiteside raised the Raac issue during Tuesday’s showdown meeting which ended her party’s grip on Angus control.

“I think the residents of the affected properties might be really disappointed that this could be the result of this meeting,” she said.

Inspection revealed Raac in Monifieth houses

More than 20 tenants are living under the shadow of the potentially dangerous material.

In 2024, the council inspected its entire stock of 7,700 council houses.

Only the Milton Street properties were found to contain Raac.

It led to one tenant being moved out.

However, the council said another 24 council homes were “not of concern” at that time. Engineers are regularly monitoring their condition.

In addition, almost 50 private homeowners were written to, urging them to seek expert advice over the possibility of Raac in their property.

Brechin Storm Babet options considered in public

The secrecy surrounding Milton Street contrasts with options around Storm Babet-hit homes in Brechin.

Around 60 council houses still lie empty in the worst affected area of River Street since the October 2023 disaster.

Public consultation sessions on the future of the wrecked homes have already taken place.

Those followed the publication of expert reports on options which include a £17m price tag to rebuild the properties.

Earlier this month, the council warned no definite decision on the recovery plan will be taken when a follow-up report is presented to councillors in May.

Angus Council was asked why the Brechin report was considered in public while the Monifieth paper is to be taken in private.

It said the paper was exempt from publication under the Local Government (Scotland) Act 1973.

It includes “information relating to any particular occupier or former occupier of…accommodation provided by or at the expense of the authority.”

Milton Street resident Williamina Rylance said this week she is “scunnered” by the situation.

Monifieth Raac resident Williamina Rylance.
Milton Street tenant Williamina Rylance. Image: Alan Richardson

“We got a letter to say they have a meeting where everything will be discussed, but they didn’t tell us what they would discussing,” said Wilma.

Raac was commonly used in the construction industry between the 1950s and 1990s.

However, concerns over its limited lifespan have prompted fears of structural collapses in extreme cases if water gets through cracks.

The Courier has launched our Trapped by Raac campaign to help those affected by the burgeoning crisis and have the issue debated by government.

We’re asking readers to sign this petition to give them a voice and get the issue to parliament.

 

More from News

Nichol Street in Kirkcaldy.
Boy, 7, taken to hospital after being hit by car in Kirkcaldy
A new coalition administration is in control of Angus Council. Image: Graham and Sibbald
How the SNP was left out in the cold by Angus Council no confidence…
Dundee University taskforce
EXCLUSIVE: Full timeline for Dundee University crisis probe revealed
Prestonhill Quarry in Inverkeithing
Decision on controversial plan for 180 houses at Inverkeithing quarry deferred
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — 'I'd rather be somewhere else'
Andrew Thomas at Perth Sheriff Court
Spycam victim says Perthshire peeping tom is 'very fortunate' to avoid jail
Graham Anderson's fatal accident inquiry heard how it took an hour to realise a paramedic had not been dispatched to to site where he ultimately died.
Stirling man died of heart attack at work after 85-minute wait for ambulance
Alister Lamb, who died in hospital after an incident on Balunie Terrace, Douglas, Dundee.
Family of man who died in alleged Dundee murder 'devastated'
The teenager has appeared on petition at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee girl, 15, charged with terrorism offences
To go with story by James Simpson. Police are trying to trace the driver after a crash on Marryat Terrace, Dundee. Picture shows; Damaged car after one-vehicle crash.. Marryat Terrace, Dundee. Supplied by Supplied Date; 22/04/2025
Hunt for driver after car crashes into Dundee fence

Conversation