A Fife bus user has raised concerns about the accessibility of Stagecoach’s buses after her “horrible” experience on one.

Wheelchair user Rowena Arrandale was on the 39 service to Kirkcaldy on April 15 when she claims she was “verbally abused” by a fellow passenger.

The 42-year-old social care worker says they targeted her after two buggies had to be folded to allow space for her wheelchair.

In a Facebook post, Kirkcaldy resident Rowena described the operator’s new minibuses as “ill-equipped”.

Stagecoach introduced six new zero-emission minibuses to its fleet at the Glenrothes bus depot in November last year.

Kirkcaldy wheelchair user – ‘I want change out of this’

Rowena told The Courier: “There were passengers just talking amongst themselves about why they should have to fold up their buggies.

“A passenger basically said ‘why is that allowed on the bus?’ And they just kept going.

“I felt really unsafe because they were riling up other passengers around them and it’s not fair.

“One lady was particularly mouthy and I could hear what was being said between passengers, even though they weren’t shouting.

“It’s horrible because I had to face the other passengers as a wheelchair user.

“Everybody else put their heads down and stayed silent.

“Some passengers even laughed at me.”

Rowena is a regular user of the buses, but posted she was playing “wheelchair roulette” when boarding services.

On this occasion, she had joined the 39 service around halfway between Glenrothes and Thornton.

Rowena added: “I had a word with the bus driver at the end and he was apologetic and polite.

“I just want him to understand I needed help because I felt like the responsibility was put back on me.

“I want change out of this.

“The old design of buses had their flaws, but there was always space.

“Stagecoach has to provide buses suitable for the needs of people today.”

Stagecoach: ‘All buses are wheelchair compliant’

Rowena complained to Stagecoach East Scotland.

The operator says vehicles based at its Glenrothes depot are compliant with the Disability Discrimination Act.

The company also discussed the incident with Rowena.

A Stagecoach East Scotland spokesperson said: “We were concerned to hear of this incident and immediately launched an investigation.

“We are committed to ensuring bus travel is accessible to everyone and can confirm that all of our vehicles are wheelchair accessible.

“Our conditions of carriage state that wheelchair spaces can be used by customers if not in use, and that walkways must be clear in order to meet safety standards.

“Our drivers will instruct any non-wheelchair users in the wheelchair space to move elsewhere when a wheelchair user requires the space.

“Our drivers receive extensive customer service training, which specifically focuses on disability awareness.

“We take all feedback very seriously and continue to use this to improve our services.”