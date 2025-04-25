Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stagecoach launches probe after Fife wheelchair user ‘abused’ on bus

Rowena Arrandale criticised the bus company after claiming passengers moaned about her her taking up space.

By Finn Nixon
Stagecoach electric bus introduced in 2024.
Stagecoach introduced new minibuses to its fleet in Glenrothes in November 2024. Stagecoach East Scotland

A Fife bus user has raised concerns about the accessibility of Stagecoach’s buses after her “horrible” experience on one.

Wheelchair user Rowena Arrandale was on the 39 service to Kirkcaldy on April 15 when she claims she was “verbally abused” by a fellow passenger.

The 42-year-old social care worker says they targeted her after two buggies had to be folded to allow space for her wheelchair.

In a Facebook post, Kirkcaldy resident Rowena described the operator’s new minibuses as “ill-equipped”.

Stagecoach introduced six new zero-emission minibuses to its fleet at the Glenrothes bus depot in November last year.

Kirkcaldy wheelchair user – ‘I want change out of this’

Rowena told The Courier: “There were passengers just talking amongst themselves about why they should have to fold up their buggies.

“A passenger basically said ‘why is that allowed on the bus?’ And they just kept going.

“I felt really unsafe because they were riling up other passengers around them and it’s not fair.

“One lady was particularly mouthy and I could hear what was being said between passengers, even though they weren’t shouting.

“It’s horrible because I had to face the other passengers as a wheelchair user.

“Everybody else put their heads down and stayed silent.

“Some passengers even laughed at me.”

The Stagecoach bus depot in Glenrothes.
Stagecoach says the vehicles at its Glenrothes depot are disability compliant. Image: Google Street View

Rowena is a regular user of the buses, but posted she was playing “wheelchair roulette” when boarding services.

On this occasion, she had joined the 39 service around halfway between Glenrothes and Thornton.

Rowena added: “I had a word with the bus driver at the end and he was apologetic and polite.

“I just want him to understand I needed help because I felt like the responsibility was put back on me.

“I want change out of this.

“The old design of buses had their flaws, but there was always space.

“Stagecoach has to provide buses suitable for the needs of people today.”

Stagecoach: ‘All buses are wheelchair compliant’

Rowena complained to Stagecoach East Scotland.

The operator says vehicles based at its Glenrothes depot are compliant with the Disability Discrimination Act.

The company also discussed the incident with Rowena.

A Stagecoach East Scotland spokesperson said: “We were concerned to hear of this incident and immediately launched an investigation.

“We are committed to ensuring bus travel is accessible to everyone and can confirm that all of our vehicles are wheelchair accessible.

“Our conditions of carriage state that wheelchair spaces can be used by customers if not in use, and that walkways must be clear in order to meet safety standards.

“Our drivers will instruct any non-wheelchair users in the wheelchair space to move elsewhere when a wheelchair user requires the space.

“Our drivers receive extensive customer service training, which specifically focuses on disability awareness.

“We take all feedback very seriously and continue to use this to improve our services.”

