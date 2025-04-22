Blairgowrie Recreation Centre delayed yet again as new pool leak discovered

The opening of Blairgowrie Recreational Centre has been delayed yet again after another leak was discovered in the swimming pool.

Perth and Kinross Council says contractors are working to resolve the issue before an opening date is announced.

The new facility has already been delayed several times, most recently in January when a leak was discovered in the swimming pool.

At the time, the local authority said the £36 million centre – originally due to open in 2020 – would open to the public in late March or early April, after this leak was fixed.

However, this has been pushed back again after further testing revealed a new “minor” leak in the pool.

Contractors are working to resolve the leak, which has been traced to an area around the movable floor equipment in the pool.

Council to review delays at Blairgowrie Recreation Centre

Council leader Grant Laing has written to independent member Colin Stewart, convener of the scrutiny committee, to undertake a review into the delays.

Councillor Laing said: “We are all looking forward to Blairgowrie Recreation Centre opening.

“However, it is extremely frustrating that we have had to keep pushing back the opening date while contractors resolve these issues with the pool.

“Although this is not incurring any cost to the council and we will not accept handover of the building until we are satisfied everything is working properly.

“We owe it to our residents to learn exactly what caused these issues and if they can be prevented on any future construction projects, here in Perth and Kinross or elsewhere.”

Paul Carle, construction director with BAM UK and Ireland, said: “We’re disappointed that we have not yet been able to hand over the keys to Perth and Kinross Council.

“The pool is a complex design, and we have been working with specialist contractors to deliver it.

“Unfortunately, there have been technical issues and it’s right that we take time to correct these before it opens to the public.

“We are sorry for the delay and remain fully focused on getting the repairs undertaken as early as possible.”

Blairgowrie Recreation Centre will replace the existing 40-year-old centre on the campus of Blairgowrie High School.

It will feature a swimming pool, four-court sports hall, gymnasium, fitness suite, dance studio and external artificial sports pitch.

The existing centre remains open.