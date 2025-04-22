Blairgowrie Recreation Centre delayed yet again as new pool leak discovered

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home

Blairgowrie Recreation Centre delayed yet again as new pool leak discovered

The new facility is already five years behind schedule.

By Andrew Robson
Blairgowrie Recreation Centre.
Another leak has been discovered at Blairgowrie Recreation Centre. Image: Live Active

The opening of Blairgowrie Recreational Centre has been delayed yet again after another leak was discovered in the swimming pool.

Perth and Kinross Council says contractors are working to resolve the issue before an opening date is announced.

The new facility has already been delayed several times, most recently in January when a leak was discovered in the swimming pool.

At the time, the local authority said the £36 million centre – originally due to open in 2020 – would open to the public in late March or early April, after this leak was fixed.

However, this has been pushed back again after further testing revealed a new “minor” leak in the pool.

Contractors are working to resolve the leak, which has been traced to an area around the movable floor equipment in the pool.

Council to review delays at Blairgowrie Recreation Centre

Council leader Grant Laing has written to independent member Colin Stewart, convener of the scrutiny committee, to undertake a review into the delays.

Councillor Laing said: “We are all looking forward to Blairgowrie Recreation Centre opening.

“However, it is extremely frustrating that we have had to keep pushing back the opening date while contractors resolve these issues with the pool.

“Although this is not incurring any cost to the council and we will not accept handover of the building until we are satisfied everything is working properly.

A second "minor" leak has been discovered in the pool.
A second ‘minor’ leak has been discovered in the pool. Image: Live Active

“We owe it to our residents to learn exactly what caused these issues and if they can be prevented on any future construction projects, here in Perth and Kinross or elsewhere.”

Paul Carle, construction director with BAM UK and Ireland, said: “We’re disappointed that we have not yet been able to hand over the keys to Perth and Kinross Council.

“The pool is a complex design, and we have been working with specialist contractors to deliver it.

“Unfortunately, there have been technical issues and it’s right that we take time to correct these before it opens to the public.

“We are sorry for the delay and remain fully focused on getting the repairs undertaken as early as possible.”

Blairgowrie Recreation Centre will replace the existing 40-year-old centre on the campus of Blairgowrie High School.

It will feature a swimming pool, four-court sports hall, gymnasium, fitness suite, dance studio and external artificial sports pitch.

The existing centre remains open.

More from News

Kirriemuir and Dean councillor George Meechan will be the new Angus Council leader after the SNP group was toppled. Image: Supplied
Angus Council SNP administration toppled in no confidence motion
A rockfall at Dysart Harbour has led to public danger
Funding for urgent Dysart Harbour cliff repairs approved
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Fake police officer and drug-driver caught after crash
Ali Lamb
Teenager in court accused of murdering Dundee man Ali Lamb
Kinross Parish Church.
'Discrimination' as Kinross-shire churches ban gay candidates from minister job
Keiran Matthew.
Teacher knocked unconscious in Dundee school when raging pupil threw her 'like a ragdoll'
How the Craigtoun. St Andrews, development could look
Plan lodged for £16m retail and business development in St Andrews
Theo Bernard was helped by his grandfather Pierre Bernard to see the blossom up close in Dawson Park, Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
GALLERY: Spring blossoms brighten Dundee’s parks and streets
The Courier's Finn Nixon after getting off the bus at Glasgow Airport. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson
I tried the new Dundee to Glasgow Airport bus - is it a good…
Maggie chapman MSP
Dundee University rector Maggie Chapman told by top lawyers to apologise for Supreme Court…
16

Conversation