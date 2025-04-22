Angus Council SNP administration toppled in no confidence motion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home

Angus Council SNP administration toppled in no confidence motion

Former deputy council leader George Meechan will be the new Angus Council leader after his resignation from the ruling group triggered a call for change.

By Graham Brown
Kirriemuir and Dean councillor George Meechan will be the new Angus Council leader after the SNP group was toppled. Image: Supplied
Kirriemuir and Dean councillor George Meechan will be the new Angus Council leader after the SNP group was toppled. Image: Supplied

Angus Council is to be led by a new coalition after rebels won a vote of no confidence in the SNP administration.

A special meeting of the full council on Tuesday voted 14-13 to remove the nationalist group from power.

Kirriemuir and Dean councillor George Meechan will be the new £50,000-a-year council leader.

It was his resignation as deputy SNP group leader which triggered the successful coup. 

Mr Meechan said the “complexities of various working relationships” in the ruling group had become “too significant to overcome.”

It led to the requisition request for the special meeting.

A 13-strong Independent/Conservative/Labour coalition will now form the new administration.

Arbroath Conservative Derek Wann will be the council’s deputy leader.

He said the people of Angus were “crying out for change”.

Mr Wann accused the administration of failing to tackle priority issues including Brechin’s recovery from Storm Babet and coastal erosion threatening Montrose.

He said: “Today is not a day we are celebrating.

“From the outset we felt this administration was faltering, focussing on the wrong priorities,” he said.

He said a change of SNP group leadership which saw Montrose councillor Bill Duff installed as figurehead following last summer’s sudden resignation of predecessor Beth Whiteside had “accelerated the decline.”

Mr Wann added: “Council priorities based solely on party political affiliation can no longer be the norm, especially when so much is going wrong.

“There will be no more hectoring from the administration,” he said.

“Together I believe we can build a better future for Angus.”

Council leader defends SNP record

But in his final act as council leader, Bill Duff warned his opponents over their “high risk strategy”.

He defended the administration’s record, citing the new £66.5 million Monifieth High School campus and Arbroath’s Places for Everyone project as major initiatives which are on time and on budget.

And he pointed towards an SNP budget infrastructure fund which aims to deliver £20m of Angus investment.

“This administration took responsible, financially competent action,” he said.

Angus Councillor Bill Duff
Deposed Angus Council leader Bill Duff. Image: Angus Council

“The 13 on the requisition didn’t address this at all in their budget.

“Members must be really clear that the decision to vote is only part one of the journey.

“We’ll have another special council to negotiate that will give us a mixed administration that may not deliver sound government for Angus.”

The crunch meeting took less than half an hour to decide on the change of administration.

Another special council meeting will now be set to decide on convenerships and other senior councillor posts.

The new administration will comprise:

  • George Meechan (Independent)
  • Derek Wann (Conservative)
  • Tommy Stewart (IND)
  • Ian McLaren (IND)
  • Heather Doran (Labour)
  • Jill Scott (IND)
  • Gavin Nicol (Conservative)
  • Louise Nicol (CON)
  • Iain Gall (CON)
  • Ross Greig (CON)
  • Jack Cruickshanks (CON)
  • Craig Fotheringham (CON)
  • Ronnie Proctor (CON)

 

More from News

Blairgowrie Recreation Centre.
Blairgowrie Recreation Centre delayed yet again as new pool leak discovered
A rockfall at Dysart Harbour has led to public danger
Funding for urgent Dysart Harbour cliff repairs approved
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Fake police officer and drug-driver caught after crash
Ali Lamb
Teenager in court accused of murdering Dundee man Ali Lamb
Kinross Parish Church.
'Discrimination' as Kinross-shire churches ban gay candidates from minister job
Keiran Matthew.
Teacher knocked unconscious in Dundee school when raging pupil threw her 'like a ragdoll'
How the Craigtoun. St Andrews, development could look
Plan lodged for £16m retail and business development in St Andrews
Theo Bernard was helped by his grandfather Pierre Bernard to see the blossom up close in Dawson Park, Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
GALLERY: Spring blossoms brighten Dundee’s parks and streets
The Courier's Finn Nixon after getting off the bus at Glasgow Airport. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson
I tried the new Dundee to Glasgow Airport bus - is it a good…
Maggie chapman MSP
Dundee University rector Maggie Chapman told by top lawyers to apologise for Supreme Court…
16

Conversation