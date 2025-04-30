A new bus service is connecting St Andrews with Edinburgh Airport – and we have all you need to know.

The Jet 787 route launches on Monday May 5, with several stops along the way.

It will supplement the existing Jet 747 service from Halbeath, Inverkeithing and Ferrytoll Park and Ride to the airport.

The Courier has taken a look at everything you need to know about the new service.

Where will the St Andrews airport bus stop?

The Jet 787 service will stop in the following places:

St Andrews Bus Station

Bus Station St Andrews Old Course Hotel

Old Course Hotel Guardbridge Cupar Road

Cupar Road Cupar Provost Wynd

Provost Wynd Auchtermuchty Orchard Court

Orchard Court Kinross Park and Ride

Park and Ride Halbeath Park and Ride

Park and Ride Edinburgh Airport

How long will the journey take?

Most journeys from St Andrews to Edinburgh Airport are scheduled to take about one hour and 35 minutes.

It is expected to take the service around 40 minutes to travel from Kinross Park and Ride to the airport and 25 minutes from Halbeath Park and Ride.

What’s the timetable for the Jet 787 St Andrews airport bus service?

The first service will leave St Andrews at 3.10am on Monday May 5, arriving at the airport at 4.31am.

A 1am service from St Andrews will terminate at Halbeath Park and Ride.

Weekday buses to Edinburgh Airport will run at the following times.

St Andrews to Edinburgh Airport – 3.10am, 5am, 7am, 9am, 11am, 1pm, 3pm, 5.05pm, 7.20pm, 9.20pm and 11.15pm

– 3.10am, 5am, 7am, 9am, 11am, 1pm, 3pm, 5.05pm, 7.20pm, 9.20pm and 11.15pm Cupar to Edinburgh Airport – 3.32am, 5.24am, 7.24am, 9.24am, 11.24am, 1.24pm, 3.24pm, 5.34pm, 7.42pm, 9.42pm and 11.37pm

– 3.32am, 5.24am, 7.24am, 9.24am, 11.24am, 1.24pm, 3.24pm, 5.34pm, 7.42pm, 9.42pm and 11.37pm Auchtermuchty to Edinburgh Airport – 3.47am, 5.39am, 7.39am, 9.39am, 11.39am, 1.39pm, 3.39pm, 5.49pm, 7.57pm, 9.57pm and 11.52pm

– 3.47am, 5.39am, 7.39am, 9.39am, 11.39am, 1.39pm, 3.39pm, 5.49pm, 7.57pm, 9.57pm and 11.52pm Kinross Park and Ride to Edinburgh Airport – 12.07am, 4.02am, 5.55am, 7.55am, 9.55am, 11.55am, 1.55pm, 3.55pm, 6.05pm, 8.12pm and 10.12pm

– 12.07am, 4.02am, 5.55am, 7.55am, 9.55am, 11.55am, 1.55pm, 3.55pm, 6.05pm, 8.12pm and 10.12pm Halbeath Park and Ride to Edinburgh Airport – 12.21am, 4.16am, 6.10am, 8.10am, 10.10am, 12.10pm, 2.10pm, 4.10pm, 6.20pm, 8.26pm and 10.26pm

– 12.21am, 4.16am, 6.10am, 8.10am, 10.10am, 12.10pm, 2.10pm, 4.10pm, 6.20pm, 8.26pm and 10.26pm Edinburgh Airport to St Andrews – 1.05am, 5am, 6.50am, 9am, 10.45am, 12.45pm, 2.45pm, 4.45pm, 7.05pm, 9.05pm and 11.05pm

Jet 787 services will operate at the following times at weekends:

St Andrews to Edinburgh Airport – 1am, 3.10am, 5.10am, 7.10am, 9.10am, 11.10am, 1.10pm, 3.10pm, 5.10pm, 7.20pm, 9.20pm and 11.15pm

– 1am, 3.10am, 5.10am, 7.10am, 9.10am, 11.10am, 1.10pm, 3.10pm, 5.10pm, 7.20pm, 9.20pm and 11.15pm Cupar to Edinburgh Airport – 1.22am, 3.32am, 5.34am, 7.34am, 9.34am, 11.34am, 1.34pm, 3.34pm, 5.34pm, 7.42pm, 9.42pm and 11.37pm

– 1.22am, 3.32am, 5.34am, 7.34am, 9.34am, 11.34am, 1.34pm, 3.34pm, 5.34pm, 7.42pm, 9.42pm and 11.37pm Auchtermuchty to Edinburgh Airport – 1.37am, 3.47am, 5.49am, 7.49am, 9.49am, 11.49am, 1.49pm, 3.49pm, 5.49pm, 7.57pm, 9.57pm and 11.52pm

– 1.37am, 3.47am, 5.49am, 7.49am, 9.49am, 11.49am, 1.49pm, 3.49pm, 5.49pm, 7.57pm, 9.57pm and 11.52pm Kinross Park and Ride to Edinburgh Airport – 12.07am, 1.52am, 4.02am, 6.05am, 8.05am, 10.05am, 12.05pm, 2.05pm, 4.05pm, 6.05pm, 8.12pm and 10.12pm

– 12.07am, 1.52am, 4.02am, 6.05am, 8.05am, 10.05am, 12.05pm, 2.05pm, 4.05pm, 6.05pm, 8.12pm and 10.12pm Halbeath Park and Ride to Edinburgh Airport – 12.21am, 4.16am, 6.20am, 8.20am, 10.20am, 12.20pm, 2.20pm, 4.20pm, 6.20pm, 8.26pm and 10.26pm

What are the fares for the St Andrews to Edinburgh Airport bus?

An adult single from Fife to Edinburgh Airport will cost £10.60.

A Jet period return ticket costs £21.40 and can be used from anywhere along the route.

A Jet duo ticket provides return travel for two adults for £38.

Stagecoach has also introduced a staff discount of 50% for passengers who work at Edinburgh Airport, with a special day return ticket costing airport workers £6.20.

Passengers over the age of 60 or under the age of 22 will be able to use their National Entitlement Card to travel for free.