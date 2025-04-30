Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
All you need to know about new St Andrews to Edinburgh Airport bus

Find out the route, timetable and prices for Stagecoach's new Jet 787 route, which launches on May 5.

A Jet 787 coach outside Edinburgh Airport. Image: Stagecoach East Scotland
A Jet 787 coach outside Edinburgh Airport. Image: Stagecoach East Scotland
By Finn Nixon

A new bus service is connecting St Andrews with Edinburgh Airport – and we have all you need to know.

The Jet 787 route launches on Monday May 5, with several stops along the way.

It will supplement the existing Jet 747 service from Halbeath, Inverkeithing and Ferrytoll Park and Ride to the airport.

The Courier has taken a look at everything you need to know about the new service.

Where will the St Andrews airport bus stop?

The Jet 787 service will stop in the following places:

  • St Andrews Bus Station
  • St Andrews Old Course Hotel
  • Guardbridge Cupar Road
  • Cupar Provost Wynd
  • Auchtermuchty Orchard Court
  • Kinross Park and Ride
  • Halbeath Park and Ride
  • Edinburgh Airport

How long will the journey take?

Most journeys from St Andrews to Edinburgh Airport are scheduled to take about one hour and 35 minutes.

An Edinburgh Airport service leaves St Andrews Bus Station. Image: Stagecoach East Scotland

It is expected to take the service around 40 minutes to travel from Kinross Park and Ride to the airport and 25 minutes from Halbeath Park and Ride.

What’s the timetable for the Jet 787 St Andrews airport bus service?

The first service will leave St Andrews at 3.10am on Monday May 5, arriving at the airport at 4.31am.

A 1am service from St Andrews will terminate at Halbeath Park and Ride.

Weekday buses to Edinburgh Airport will run at the following times.

  • St Andrews to Edinburgh Airport – 3.10am, 5am, 7am, 9am, 11am, 1pm, 3pm, 5.05pm, 7.20pm, 9.20pm and 11.15pm
  • Cupar to Edinburgh Airport – 3.32am, 5.24am, 7.24am, 9.24am, 11.24am, 1.24pm, 3.24pm, 5.34pm, 7.42pm, 9.42pm and 11.37pm
  • Auchtermuchty to Edinburgh Airport – 3.47am, 5.39am, 7.39am, 9.39am, 11.39am, 1.39pm, 3.39pm, 5.49pm, 7.57pm, 9.57pm and 11.52pm
  • Kinross Park and Ride to Edinburgh Airport – 12.07am, 4.02am, 5.55am, 7.55am, 9.55am, 11.55am, 1.55pm, 3.55pm, 6.05pm, 8.12pm and 10.12pm
  • Halbeath Park and Ride to Edinburgh Airport – 12.21am, 4.16am, 6.10am, 8.10am, 10.10am, 12.10pm, 2.10pm, 4.10pm, 6.20pm, 8.26pm and 10.26pm
  • Edinburgh Airport to St Andrews – 1.05am, 5am, 6.50am, 9am, 10.45am, 12.45pm, 2.45pm, 4.45pm, 7.05pm, 9.05pm and 11.05pm
The Jet 787 service will stop at the Old Course Hotel in St Andrews. Image: Stagecoach East Scotland

Jet 787 services will operate at the following times at weekends:

  • St Andrews to Edinburgh Airport – 1am, 3.10am, 5.10am, 7.10am, 9.10am, 11.10am, 1.10pm, 3.10pm, 5.10pm, 7.20pm, 9.20pm and 11.15pm
  • Cupar to Edinburgh Airport – 1.22am, 3.32am, 5.34am, 7.34am, 9.34am, 11.34am, 1.34pm, 3.34pm, 5.34pm, 7.42pm, 9.42pm and 11.37pm
  • Auchtermuchty to Edinburgh Airport – 1.37am, 3.47am, 5.49am, 7.49am, 9.49am, 11.49am, 1.49pm, 3.49pm, 5.49pm, 7.57pm, 9.57pm and 11.52pm
  • Kinross Park and Ride to Edinburgh Airport – 12.07am, 1.52am, 4.02am, 6.05am, 8.05am, 10.05am, 12.05pm, 2.05pm, 4.05pm, 6.05pm, 8.12pm and 10.12pm
  • Halbeath Park and Ride to Edinburgh Airport – 12.21am, 4.16am, 6.20am, 8.20am, 10.20am, 12.20pm, 2.20pm, 4.20pm, 6.20pm, 8.26pm and 10.26pm

What are the fares for the St Andrews to Edinburgh Airport bus?

An adult single from Fife to Edinburgh Airport will cost £10.60.

A Jet period return ticket costs £21.40 and can be used from anywhere along the route.

A Jet duo ticket provides return travel for two adults for £38.

Stagecoach has also introduced a staff discount of 50% for passengers who work at Edinburgh Airport, with a special day return ticket costing airport workers £6.20.

Passengers over the age of 60 or under the age of 22 will be able to use their National Entitlement Card to travel for free.

