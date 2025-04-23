Thousands turned out as the 2025 Perth Festival opened at Perth Racecourse on Wednesday.

The event featured an eight-race card with two Listed contests—the £40,000 British EBF Gold Castle Novices’ Hurdle, won by Willie Mullins‘ ‘Kiss Will’ and the £32,500 Quilter Cheviot Fair Maid Of Perth Mares’ Chase, also won by Mullins’ ‘Fun Fun Fun’.

The day also featured top jockeys Sean Bowen, Harry Cobden, and Brian Hughes.

Kim Cessford was there to capture all the action for The Courier.