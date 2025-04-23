Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Racegoers enjoy the sunshine as 2025 Perth Festival gets underway

Thousands gathered at Perth Racecourse for the opening day of the 2025 Perth Festival.

By Mark Asquith

Thousands turned out as the 2025 Perth Festival opened at Perth Racecourse on Wednesday.

The event featured an eight-race card with two Listed contests—the £40,000 British EBF Gold Castle Novices’ Hurdle, won by Willie Mullins‘ ‘Kiss Will’ and the £32,500 Quilter Cheviot Fair Maid Of Perth Mares’ Chase, also won by Mullins’ ‘Fun Fun Fun’.

The day also featured top jockeys Sean Bowen, Harry Cobden, and Brian Hughes.

Kim Cessford was there to capture all the action for The Courier.

Crowds line the stands to get a view of the racing on the first day of 2025 Perth Festival.
Jockeys make their way to the parade ring.
William and Ashley Derks.
Ready to line up for the start.
Elaine Shaw and Ian Robb from Arbroath.
Racing action.
Experienced eyes checking the form of the horses.
A regular at the racing.
Punters check the horses form.
Bookies Danielle Lamb and Rebecca Clarke ready to take bets.
Showing their style at the racing, Pam Guthrie-Dawber, Juill Vasey, Vicky Campbell and Rennie Guthrie-Dawber.
The first race of the day.
Faces in the crowd at 2025 Perth Festival.
Dressed up for a day at the races,  Mandy Elder and Celine Moyes.
Winner of the first race returns to the enclosure.
A high viewpoint is handy to watch the race.
Racing action.
Fraser McKenzie, Gordon T Scott and Eddie Hunter.
Lloyd Van Houten, Callum Davie and Joaqui Macalino from Aberdeen.
Audrey West and Jane Chapman enjoyed their day out.
Watching the race.
Enjoying their day out, Sean Crichton and Zara Burns.
Watching the race.
Gareth Hughes, Calum Ross and Katie Ross.
Smiling faces at the races.
Punters study the horses in the parade ring.

Members pavilion offers a high view point.
Race action.
Dan, Claire, Lana and Fraser.

 

Punters place their bets with the course bookies at 2025 Perth Festival.
The first race of the day.
Bookies ready to take bets on the racing.
Watching the racing.
Limbering up.
Keeping a close eye on the start.

