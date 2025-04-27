Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
In Pictures: Runners take on Barry Buddon half marathon

Hundreds turned out as the Barry Buddon FAST Half Marathon took place in Carnoustie on Sunday.

Runners get underway.
Runners get underway.
By Mark Asquith

The event saw runners tackle a 13 mile closed-road course through the Barry Buddon Training Area, known as one of Scotland’s flattest half marathons. Participants enjoyed scenic coastal views and a largely flat route, ideal for personal bests.​

Organisers described the race as “an important annual milestone on the Scottish and UK running calendar”.

The Courier photographer Kim Cessford was there to capture all the action.

Runners line up for the start.
Yasmin Thoms and Erin Orchardson.
Claire Elder and Cara Riley.
Michael Cruickshank and Ashley Spark.
Katie Barnett after completing the half marathon.
Derry Crighton, Michael Cruickshank and Ashley Spark who were promoting Maison Dieu coffee.
Chris Merchant and Michelle Johnson with Guide Dog Irenie.
Sam and Robyn Simpson.
Last checks before the run starts.
Kelly McIntosh and Jason Miller.
Sam and Robyn Simpson and Glenn Roach.
Jon Dobel, Dylan Reeves, Aidan Riach, Lewis McCartney and Harry Sawdon.
Last checks before the run starts.
Nearly there.
Electronis timing tags returned after the run.
Runners line up for the start.
The run begins.
One of the runners nears the end.
Jessica Montabaranon and Jeanne Merindol with Charmaine and John Duthie cheering them on.
Medals were presented to each participant.
Sprint to the finish line.
Medals were presented to each participant.
Made it to the end.
Crossing the finish line.
The run begins.
Sherine Malque, Mr Coco and James Amin.
Caitlin Gilmour and Rona Kinsman.
Crossing the finish line.
Runners start following a coutdown.
The finish is in sight.
The half marathon starts.
The finish is in sight.
The half marathon starts.
The finish is in sight.
Near the finish line, just this hill to run up.
Runners start following a coutdown.
The run begins.
The finish is in sight.
The run begins.
The finish is in sight.
The half marathon starts.
The half marathon starts.
The finish is in sight.
Tricia Dempsey and Donna Doyle.
The half marathon starts.
The finish is in sight.
The half marathon starts.
Nearly there.
The first male runner nears the finish line.
Nearly there.
A runner nears the finish line.
Near the finish line, just this hill to run up.
The first male runner nears the finish line.
Near the finish line, just this hill to run up.
A motivational sign.
Near the finish line, just this hill to run up.
Happy to be there supporting dad James, Evie and Linda Robb.
Just this little hill to go to the finish.
Not far to go now.
The first woman to return to the finish line.
Leiyton McKenna ran with his dad towards the finish line.
One of the runners on the course.
One of the runners on the course.
Runners gather near the start line.
Grant and Sarah Philp.
Out on the course.
Out on the course.
Justin Morton and Andrew Gerrie.
Crossing the finish line.
One of the runners on the course.
Just this little hill to go to the finish.
One of the runners on the course.
Runners after crossing the finish line.
One of the runners on the course.
Out on the course.
Out on the course.
Collecting their medal after crossing the finish line.
It’s a proper challenge.
Paul Allen and Callum Clunie.
There to support dad Nicola and Amy Plhakova with their dachshund Kamo.

