Hundreds turned out as the Barry Buddon FAST Half Marathon took place in Carnoustie on Sunday.

The event saw runners tackle a 13 mile closed-road course through the Barry Buddon Training Area, known as one of Scotland’s flattest half marathons. Participants enjoyed scenic coastal views and a largely flat route, ideal for personal bests.​

Organisers described the race as “an important annual milestone on the Scottish and UK running calendar”.

The Courier photographer Kim Cessford was there to capture all the action.