The suspected cause of a fire that ripped through several Perthshire cottages has been revealed.

Nine fire appliances and other specialist resources were deployed to the blaze in Fortingall in Highland Perthshire on March 21.

Five cottages were damaged, including Kirkton Cottage, where Marion Drummond had lived for 67 years.

However, no one was injured.

A report into the blaze by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS), obtained by The Courier through a Freedom of Information request, states that, according to officers at the scene, the main cause of the fire appeared to be the “careless disposal of hot ash”, which has been deemed accidental.

More details revealed about Fortingall cottages fire

It says the fire started in a shed at the rear of the property before spreading to an outbuilding, garage and car, then rupturing an oil tank – causing an explosion.

The blaze then spread to nearby homes.

The report reveals that the fire was discovered by a chimney sweep, who initially attempted to tackle the blaze using fire extinguishers.

It said the hot ash had been moved from the house before the chimney sweep’s arrival.

The report added that a joint investigation with police was not deemed necessary due to the witness accounts about the cause of the fire.

The SFRS says the details in the incident report are the “officer’s professional opinion” based on the evidence available.

Following the fire, joiner Stuart McLean – the partner of Marion’s daughter – launched an online fundraiser to help her “start again”.

Stuart said he was “blown away” by the support.