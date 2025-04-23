Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Suspected cause of fire that ripped through Perthshire cottages revealed

Five homes were damaged during the blaze in Fortingall in Highland Perthshire on March 21.

The fire in Fortingall on March 21. Image: Marieke McBean
The fire in Fortingall on March 21. Image: Marieke McBean
By James Simpson

The suspected cause of a fire that ripped through several Perthshire cottages has been revealed.

Nine fire appliances and other specialist resources were deployed to the blaze in Fortingall in Highland Perthshire on March 21.

Five cottages were damaged, including Kirkton Cottage, where Marion Drummond had lived for 67 years.

However, no one was injured.

A report into the blaze by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS), obtained by The Courier through a Freedom of Information request, states that, according to officers at the scene, the main cause of the fire appeared to be the “careless disposal of hot ash”, which has been deemed accidental.

More details revealed about Fortingall cottages fire

It says the fire started in a shed at the rear of the property before spreading to an outbuilding, garage and car, then rupturing an oil tank – causing an explosion.

The blaze then spread to nearby homes.

The report reveals that the fire was discovered by a chimney sweep, who initially attempted to tackle the blaze using fire extinguishers.

It said the hot ash had been moved from the house before the chimney sweep’s arrival.

The aftermath of the Fortingall fire. Image: Lindsey Hamilton/DC Thomson

The report added that a joint investigation with police was not deemed necessary due to the witness accounts about the cause of the fire.

The SFRS says the details in the incident report are the “officer’s professional opinion” based on the evidence available.

Following the fire, joiner Stuart McLean – the partner of Marion’s daughter – launched an online fundraiser to help her “start again”.

Stuart said he was “blown away” by the support.

