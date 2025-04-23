Dundee barber shop set on fire as police tape off scene

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee barber shop set on fire as police tape off scene

Residents have told of seeing "smoke everywhere" during the blaze at The Barber Club on Albert Street in Stobswell.

By Lindsey Hamilton & Ellidh Aitken
Police have taped off The Barber Club on Albert Street in Stobswell. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson
Police taped off a Dundee barber shop after it was set on fire.

Residents say they saw “smoke everywhere” during the blaze at The Barber Club on Albert Street in Stobswell at around 4am on Wednesday.

Firefighters spent an hour at the scene.

A police car remained parked outside the shop with the pavement taped off at around 8am.

One resident living near the barber shop, who asked not to be named, said: “We were woken up at around 4.30am when our fire alarm went off.

Police blocked entrance to flats during Dundee barber shop fire

“We looked outside and saw police and firefighters were there.

“It was quite dramatic, there was smoke everywhere on the street and coming into the flat.

“I think that is why our alarm went off.

“They were blocking the entrance to our flats but didn’t ask us to leave or anything like that, we just watched from the window.”

The pavement outside the barber shop was taped off. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson

A spokesperson from Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to a fire at a shop on Albert Street, Dundee at 3.56am on Wednesday.

“We sent two appliances, one from Blackness and one from Kingsway.

“Firefighters used a hose reel jet, breaking-in tools, a thermal imaging camera and two breathing apparatus.

“We left the scene at 4.56am. We have no further details.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.50am on Wednesday, we received a report of a fire at Albert Street, Dundee.

“The fire is being treated as suspicious and inquiries are ongoing.”

Conversation