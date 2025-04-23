Dundee barber shop set on fire as police tape off scene

Police taped off a Dundee barber shop after it was set on fire.

Residents say they saw “smoke everywhere” during the blaze at The Barber Club on Albert Street in Stobswell at around 4am on Wednesday.

Firefighters spent an hour at the scene.

A police car remained parked outside the shop with the pavement taped off at around 8am.

One resident living near the barber shop, who asked not to be named, said: “We were woken up at around 4.30am when our fire alarm went off.

Police blocked entrance to flats during Dundee barber shop fire

“We looked outside and saw police and firefighters were there.

“It was quite dramatic, there was smoke everywhere on the street and coming into the flat.

“I think that is why our alarm went off.

“They were blocking the entrance to our flats but didn’t ask us to leave or anything like that, we just watched from the window.”

A spokesperson from Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to a fire at a shop on Albert Street, Dundee at 3.56am on Wednesday.

“We sent two appliances, one from Blackness and one from Kingsway.

“Firefighters used a hose reel jet, breaking-in tools, a thermal imaging camera and two breathing apparatus.

“We left the scene at 4.56am. We have no further details.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.50am on Wednesday, we received a report of a fire at Albert Street, Dundee.

“The fire is being treated as suspicious and inquiries are ongoing.”