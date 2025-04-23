Fife nursery worker who made child spycam video struck off

A Fife nursery worker has been struck off after being caught with disturbing images involving children on a webcam.

The Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) removed Hazel Keeton from the register after she was caught by police in 2023.

Police found the webcam, disguised as an alarm clock, which linked to an app containing videos of a young girl.

The SSSC’s report recalls Keeton was also convicted of attempting to pervert the course of justice by trying to remove evidence from her then home in Glenrothes.

She was also found to have deleted content from her mobile, which contained 38 suspect images.

Twelve of the images were rated category A, the most graphic.

The SSSC informed Keeton her behaviour fell “at the highest end of the scale of seriousness”.

Keeton, 33, did not offer any comments to the watchdog, who ruled she failed to show any regret or apology.

They ruled her actions placed children at a significant risk of harm and any repeat would be “extremely serious”.

The SSSC also highlighted significant concerns about the prospect of Keeton continuing to work with children or vulnerable people in a trusted position.

A removal order was deemed the most appropriate sanction as the SSSC found it both necessary and justified in the public interest.

Keeton, whose most recent address is in Stenhousemuir, was sentenced to 100 hours of unpaid work and two years of offender supervision.

She was also put on the sex offenders register for two years.

Keeton’s removal from the service came into place on April 18.