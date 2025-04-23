Fife nursery worker who made child spycam video struck off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife nursery worker who made child spycam video struck off

Hazel Keeton's registration has been removed after police found the webcam, disguised as an alarm clock.

By Ben MacDonald
Hazel Keeton
Hazel Keeton has been struck off from the SSSC register. Image: DC Thomson

A Fife nursery worker has been struck off after being caught with disturbing images involving children on a webcam.

The Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) removed Hazel Keeton from the register after she was caught by police in 2023.

Police found the webcam, disguised as an alarm clock, which linked to an app containing videos of a young girl.

The SSSC’s report recalls Keeton was also convicted of attempting to pervert the course of justice by trying to remove evidence from her then home in Glenrothes.

She was also found to have deleted content from her mobile, which contained 38 suspect images.

Twelve of the images were rated category A, the most graphic.

The SSSC informed Keeton her behaviour fell “at the highest end of the scale of seriousness”.

Fife nursery worker struck off after spycam recovered

Keeton, 33, did not offer any comments to the watchdog, who ruled she failed to show any regret or apology.

They ruled her actions placed children at a significant risk of harm and any repeat would be “extremely serious”.

The SSSC also highlighted significant concerns about the prospect of Keeton continuing to work with children or vulnerable people in a trusted position.

A removal order was deemed the most appropriate sanction as the SSSC found it both necessary and justified in the public interest.

Keeton, whose most recent address is in Stenhousemuir, was sentenced to 100 hours of unpaid work and two years of offender supervision.

She was also put on the sex offenders register for two years.

Keeton’s removal from the service came into place on April 18.

