The big names moving into Arbroath’s new £16 million retail park have been confirmed.

Home Bargains parent company TJ Morris is behind the Elliot industrial estate development on the former Presentation Products factory site.

It is nearing completion at Dundee Road, beside the neighbouring Westway retail park.

And a new planning application has been submitted for a seven-metre totem advertising sign at the retail park entrance.

Glasgow-based planning agents Iceni lodged the latest application with Angus Council.

They say the sign will be located at the east side of the new entrance to the retail park off Dundee Road.

The triangular column will stand just under seven metres tall and 2.2 metres wide.

Signage will be on two elevations, facing southwest and southeast.

It will bear the names of:

Home Bargains

Aldi

MKM Builders Merchant

Greggs

The final stages of work represent the end of a six-year journey to put a retail park on the former factory site.

Retail park first approved in 2019

In 2019, Angus councillors granted planning permission to a previous developer.

Names such as B&M, Iceland, Burger King and Costa were linked to the Brackenbrae scheme.

But it never went ahead.

Home Bargains revealed its multi-million pound proposal for the land beside the A92 in 2022.

Its anchor store will cover 30,000 square feet. There will also be an adjacent 10,000 sq ft Garden World at Home Bargains garden centre.

The overall plan was altered in 2024 to include a builder’s merchant in place of smaller retail units.

TJ Morris is yet to confirm an official opening date for the retail park.

Work on the Elliot development has coincided with another key Arbroath infrastructure scheme, the £14m Places for Everyone project.

The active travel scheme begins close to the new retail park.

It is on course for completion in September.