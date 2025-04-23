Man dies after being hit by car in Kirkcaldy as driver arrested

A man has died after being hit by a car in Kirkcaldy.

Police were called to the town’s Dunnikier Way just before 9.30pm on Tuesday.

The pedestrian, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the BMW car, a 44-year-old man, was arrested and later released.

Inspector James Henry from the Roads Policing Unit said: “I am appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident to contact us.

“Our inquiries have established another car was on the road at the time of the incident and I am asking the occupants of this vehicle to contact us.

“All information is vital as we piece together the circumstances of what has happened.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 3443 of Tuesday April 22.