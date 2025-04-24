Fife’s first full Point-to-Point since 2019 will come under starter’s orders on Saturday.

The popular horseracing event promises seven races involving horses and amateur jockeys.

Around 2,500 spectators normally turn out to watch the popular afternoon programme.

The Fife Point-to-Point took place at Balcormo Mains for around 100 years, until covid hit.

Louisa Cheape, of Pusk Farm, near Leuchars, took over the reins last year and hosted a scaled-down version for 2024.

However, she’s now looking forward to her first full event this weekend.

“We have 57 horse entrants and 14 ponies, which is really good,” she said.

“They’re proper racehorses that have been on the point-to-point circuit all spring.

“It involves amateur jockeys but you wouldn’t know the difference to look at them.”

Louisa says online ticket sales have been going well.

And she has revealed details of timings, travel and parking arrangements, as well as some of the attractions available on the day.

Timings for Fife Point-to-Point

Gates open at 11am, with the first pony race taking place at 12.30pm.

There will be two pony races and seven horse events, the last of which gets under way at 5pm.

How to get to Pusk Farm

Pusk Farm is on Toll Road, which runs between Leuchars/Guardbridge and Balmullo.

It is around a mile from Leuchars railway station, so spectators arriving by train can either walk from there or take a short taxi ride.

For those driving, it’s best to approach from the Balmullo direction, rather than Guardbridge, and signs will direct travellers to the car park.

Food, drink and entertainment

Food and drink will be available inside the gates, with a large public bar set up alongside the racecourse.

Stalls include six different outlets, including a country clothing stand.

The bookmaker from Perth Racecourse will be on hand to take bets.

And there will be a bouncy castle for youngsters.

The Army, based at Leuchars, will also attend with one of their armoured vehicles.

How to get tickets for Fife Point-to-Point

Tickets for the Fife Point-to-Point at Pusk Farm are available from the official website.