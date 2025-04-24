Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Fife Point-to-Point returns in full for first time in six years this weekend

The popular horseracing event will come under starter's orders at Pusk Farm, near Leuchars, on Saturday.

By Claire Warrender
Fife Pont-to-Point
The Fife Point-to-Point takes place at Pusk Farm on Saturday. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson

Fife’s first full Point-to-Point since 2019 will come under starter’s orders on Saturday.

The popular horseracing event promises seven races involving horses and amateur jockeys.

Around 2,500 spectators normally turn out to watch the popular afternoon programme.

Louisa Cheape is reviving the Fife Point-to-Point
Louisa Cheape, of Pusk Farm, is organising the event. Supplied by Louisa Cheape

The Fife Point-to-Point took place at Balcormo Mains for around 100 years, until covid hit.

Louisa Cheape, of Pusk Farm, near Leuchars, took over the reins last year and hosted a scaled-down version for 2024.

However, she’s now looking forward to her first full event this weekend.

“We have 57 horse entrants and 14 ponies, which is really good,” she said.

“They’re proper racehorses that have been on the point-to-point circuit all spring.

“It involves amateur jockeys but you wouldn’t know the difference to look at them.”

Louisa says online ticket sales have been going well.

And she has revealed details of timings, travel and parking arrangements, as well as some of the attractions available on the day.

Timings for Fife Point-to-Point

Gates open at 11am, with the first pony race taking place at 12.30pm.

There will be two pony races and seven horse events, the last of which gets under way at 5pm.

How to get to Pusk Farm

Pusk Farm is on Toll Road, which runs between Leuchars/Guardbridge and Balmullo.

It is around a mile from Leuchars railway station, so spectators arriving by train can either walk from there or take a short taxi ride.

For those driving, it’s best to approach from the Balmullo direction, rather than Guardbridge, and signs will direct travellers to the car park.

Food, drink and entertainment

Food and drink will be available inside the gates, with a large public bar set up alongside the racecourse.

Stalls include six different outlets, including a country clothing stand.

The bookmaker from Perth Racecourse will be on hand to take bets.

Spectators at a previous Fife Point-to-Point
Spectators at a previous Fife Point-to-Point. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

And there will be a bouncy castle for youngsters.

The Army, based at Leuchars, will also attend with one of their armoured vehicles.

How to get tickets for Fife Point-to-Point

Tickets for the Fife Point-to-Point at Pusk Farm are available from the official website.

More from News

The A90 near Forfar is set to undergo 12 weeks of repair work
Drivers face 12 weeks of roadworks on 2-mile stretch of A90 near Forfar
The Fife Point-to-Point takes place at Pusk Farm on Saturday. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson
Trapped by Raac: The Courier joins forces with sister publication to support residents affected…
Edinburgh High Court.
Jail for 'wholly unrepentant' Fife rapist who claimed he was victim of conspiracy
Give a Dog a Bone to open on Dunfermline High Street
'Unique' dog charity to open Dunfermline High Street site next week
The Fife Point-to-Point takes place at Pusk Farm on Saturday. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Steven Donaldson's family call for Angus killer Tasmin Glass to complete 10-year sentence
Wild swimming at Forbes of Kingennie resort in Angus
New wild swimming and sauna experience launched at resort near Dundee
Pettycur beach in Kinghorn.
Two boys, both 14, arrested over attack on teen group near Fife beach
The Fife Point-to-Point takes place at Pusk Farm on Saturday. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson
Hunt for driver who fled scene of Dunfermline crash
The Fife Point-to-Point takes place at Pusk Farm on Saturday. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson
Dundee girl, 11, suffers horrific injuries in dog attack
3
The Fife Point-to-Point takes place at Pusk Farm on Saturday. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson
Stirling farmer fined for neglecting ‘emaciated’ cattle

Conversation