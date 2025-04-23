Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How the SNP was left out in the cold by Angus Council no confidence coup

A Tory-dominated coalition seized control of the Forfar chamber during a special meeting of the council on Tuesday.

By Graham Brown
A new coalition administration is in control of Angus Council. Image: Graham and Sibbald
A cut of the cards would have decided Angus Council power if the warring chamber had been equally split in this week’s shock no confidence vote.

A 13-strong, Tory-dominated coalition now controls the council after the coup which saw the SNP administration dumped midway through their term of office.

SNP defector George Meechan will assume the £50,000-a-year leader’s role.

Kirriemuir councillor George Meechan
Former Kirriemuir SNP councillor George Meechan now sits as an Independent. Image: Supplied

It is less than a fortnight since his formal resignation from the now deposed ruling group after a fallout with former colleagues.

Even by the standards of previous political machinations which have characterised Angus Council, the latest turn of events has taken many by surprise.

Powerbrokers in bid to overthrow SNP

Ahead of the showdown meeting, The Courier considered who might hold the aces in any deal to get a new administration across the line.

It hinged on three Independent members – Carnoustie councillor Brian Boyd, Arbroath East and Lunan figure Lois Speed and Arbroath West and Letham member Serena Cowdy.

Mr Boyd backed the SNP, while Ms Speed supported the rebel group.

Ms Cowdy was the only figure in the 28-member council to register a ‘no vote’ in the 14-13 outcome.

She, too, is a former SNP councillor but resigned from the party in 2024 over a number of issues.

Her ‘no vote’ did not, therefore, decide the outcome of the battle for supremacy in the Forfar chamber.

Had she backed an administration she was previously part of, it would have tied the vote at 14-14.

And council rules dictate the outcome would have been decided by a cut of the cards, not the casting vote of SNP Provost Linda Clark who chaired the meeting.

However, Ms Cowdy said she could not support either of the factions fighting for council control.

‘No vote’ decision not taken lightly

“I understand that, as elected members, we are paid to take difficult decisions,” she said.

“Registering a ‘no vote’ is not something I do lightly, and I don’t believe I have ever done it before.

“However, the question asked at the meeting was whether I had confidence in either of the administrations proposed to me.

“For a number of different reasons, I reluctantly concluded that I did not, and so I felt the right thing for me to do was to register a ‘no vote’ on this occasion.”

Ms Cowdy added: “This was a difficult decision for me to take, and one that I understand will disappoint and anger some people.

Arbroath councillor Serena Cowdy.
Serena Cowdy is the wife of former Dundee East SNP MP Stewart Hosie. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

“I take responsibility for that.

“I can only assure my constituents that my focus – as a non-aligned, independent councillor – continues to be solely on them.”

She said: “I will continue to work as hard as I can to improve the lives of those in my ward, and in the rest of Angus.”

Another special meeting of the council will be called to decide who will become the £32,500-a-year Provost of Angus and other committee convener roles.

