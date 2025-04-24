Murrayshall has been ordered to down tools after the council claimed works to build new lodges began without planning permission.

In February, Perth and Kinross councillors approved an application for 25 holiday lodges and a 27,000 sqft spa and leisure facility at Murrayshall Country Estate.

However, planning permission is currently held in abeyance pending the outcome of an associated legal agreement, according to the local authority, and the multi-million-pound development should not progress until all conditions have been satisfied.

Yet the council claims workers have already been on site with equipment to begin earthworks and setting out.

Officers also say they observed the storage of topsoil, plant and materials within the root protection area of retained trees.

The council has ordered an immediate stop to these works on the Scone site.

Murrayshall denies the work was related to the new development.

Council says Murrayshall works began before members had voted on it

It follows an inspection by officers on February 10 – two days before councillors voted on the scheme.

An enforcement probe was subsequently launched.

This ordered: “All development to cease until planning permission is in place and conditions satisfied.

“Failure to remedy the above identified concerns within the timescale specified could result in the council as planning authority commencing formal enforcement proceedings without any further communication.”

More than two months on, Murrayshall has still not been given the green light to begin the expansion project.

General manager Gary Silcock denies beginning the scheme prematurely.

He says the work observed by the council was related to the estate’s two golf courses, which have a total of 27 holes.

He added: “We have not started any work and are working our way through the conditions and hope to start construction shortly.

“As every golf course, Murrayshall do work through winter when grass has stopped growing.

“The team took an opportunity to get ahead and prepare for upcoming work during a dry spell.

“Now the weather has changed the team are focusing on conditioning the golf course.

“We do hope to start work in the coming days, only once we have approval to commence.”

Scone development part of £30m estate ‘masterplan’

Mr Silcock says the development could bring up to 400 jobs in hospitality, wellness and leisure services.

It is part of a £30m “masterplan” for Murrayshall led by owner Stellar Asset Management.

But the council’s approval was despite 50 objections. and a more general petition with more than 1,500 signatures.

A council spokesman said this week: “Planning permission is now in place but work cannot commence until all conditions are satisfied.”

Councillors agreed to a wider Murrayshall Estate masterplan in 2023, despite more than 200 objections.

Plans for 22 luxury glamping pods were approved last September.