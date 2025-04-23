An 18-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man have been charged after a drugs bust on a car near Dunfermline.

Police stopped the vehicle at around 5.35pm on Monday in the Wellwood area on the northern edge of the city.

Officers seized about £7,000 worth of class A drugs and more than £6,500 in cash.

The pair have been arrested and charged, and are due to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court at a later date.

Police Scotland Dunfermline posted on X: “Acting on intelligence from the community, Dunfermline Community Investigation Unit stopped a vehicle and seized approx £7,000 worth of class A drugs and over £6,500 in cash.”