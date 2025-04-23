Hunt for driver after car crashes into Dundee fence

Police are hunting for the driver of a car after it crashed into a fence on a Dundee street.

Police were called to Marryat Terrace in Coldside on Tuesday afternoon after the BMW was found abandoned.

One resident said he saw officers wearing search gloves at the scene.

He said: “I was struggling to imagine how this crash happened on such a quiet street.

“I assumed the steering had maybe gone on the car.

“Police had search gloves on and put the unmarked car across the road to block it as the recovery vehicle removed the BMW.

“There was no sign of the driver as police were inspecting the car.”

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland confirmed officers are yet to trace the driver.

She said: “Inquiries are ongoing after police received a report of a car colliding with a fence on Marryat Terrace, Dundee.

“Police were made aware of the incident around 2pm on Tuesday.

“Arrangements were made to uplift the vehicle.”