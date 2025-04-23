Hunt for driver after car crashes into Dundee fence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hunt for driver after car crashes into Dundee fence

Police were seen searching the BMW after it was abandoned on Marryat Terrace.

By James Simpson
Police uplifting the car on Marryat Terrace in Coldside on Tuesday. Image: Supplied
Police uplifting the car on Marryat Terrace in Coldside on Tuesday. Image: Supplied

Police are hunting for the driver of a car after it crashed into a fence on a Dundee street.

Police were called to Marryat Terrace in Coldside on Tuesday afternoon after the BMW was found abandoned.

One resident said he saw officers wearing search gloves at the scene.

He said: “I was struggling to imagine how this crash happened on such a quiet street.

The crashed car. Image: Supplied

“I assumed the steering had maybe gone on the car.

“Police had search gloves on and put the unmarked car across the road to block it as the recovery vehicle removed the BMW.

“There was no sign of the driver as police were inspecting the car.”

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland confirmed officers are yet to trace the driver.

An unmarked police car attended the scene. Image: Supplied

She said: “Inquiries are ongoing after police received a report of a car colliding with a fence on Marryat Terrace, Dundee.

“Police were made aware of the incident around 2pm on Tuesday.

“Arrangements were made to uplift the vehicle.”

