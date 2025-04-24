Angus Council is in the grip of new power after the latest political machinations in the authority’s turbulent history.

Midway through its five-year reign, the minority SNP administration has been felled by a vote of no confidence.

It was sunk by a single vote at a specially requisitioned full council meeting on Tuesday.

A 13-strong coalition of eight Conservatives, four Independents and one Labour councillor has assumed control.

It will be led by Kirriemuir and Dean member – and former SNP group deputy – George Meechan.

Mr Meechan said: “By coming together we can pool our collective ideas and expertise to create more effective solutions that directly benefit the people we represent.”

His deputy leader, Arbroath Conservative Derek Wann vowed: “There will be no more hectoring from the administration.”

Readers have their say on council coup

But what has been the reaction to the latest twist in the frequently fractious existence of Angus Council?

Judging by the response, locals are becoming increasingly fed-up of the town hall soap opera.

On The Courier website, the Sentinel said: “Oh what does it matter who’s in charge?

“SNP/Tories/Labour etc. none of them could run a bath.

“They’re more concerned with their own egos, petty party politics, in-house fighting and backstabbing than running a cost-effective council that benefits the general public as a whole.”

POV100 added: “Hokey Cokey. Same old, same old.

“Nothing has changed. Musical chairs.

“Playing at politics…At expense of taxpayers.

“Shame on each and everyone of them regardless of the colour of their party hats.”

Voter commented: “Hopefully they will remember that they are there to serve the electorate and put the interests of the electorate first and foremost.”

Arbroath’s controversial £14 million active travel scheme did not escape criticism.

Barkley said: “Hopefully they realise that virtually no one is happy with the ‘place for everyone’ and that bridges need to be built with the ordinary people in the streets.”

Meanwhile, on The Courier Facebook page, Eric Nicoll said: “Any councillor who is elected with a party affiliation on their voting slip that swaps parties or leaves a party to become independent should resign and force a by-election, and then stand as an independent.

“I know when you vote you vote for an individual but many people are swayed by the party policies.

“If the candidate is so sure what they are doing is correct then stand as an independent and put their case forward.”

Another comment said: “Doesn’t matter who’s in ‘charge’ it’s the residents of Angus that will suffer.”