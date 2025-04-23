Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Family of man who died in alleged Dundee murder ‘devastated’

A 17-year-old has appeared at court charged with Alister Lamb's death.

By Andrew Robson
Alister Lamb, who died in hospital after an incident on Balunie Terrace, Douglas, Dundee.
Alister Lamb died in hospital after the incident on Balunie Terrace. Image: Police Scotland

The family of Alister Lamb have paid tribute to the “dearly-loved” man allegedly murdered in Dundee.

Alister “Ali” Lamb was found injured in a Balunie Terrace home on Friday afternoon.

Police locked down the street after the incident in a block of flats at around 5.30pm.

The 36-year-old later died in hospital.

Police sealed off the block of flats in Douglas on Friday
Police sealed off the block of flats on Friday. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson

Alister’s family have paid tribute in a statement issued to Police Scotland.

They said: “Alister was dearly loved by all the family, and we are now trying to come to terms with our tragic loss.

“We are completely devastated and ask that our privacy is respected at this difficult time.”

A 17-year-old male was arrested and charged with causing the death.

He appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court on Tuesday, accused of Mr Lamb’s murder.

