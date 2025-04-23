News Family of man who died in alleged Dundee murder ‘devastated’ A 17-year-old has appeared at court charged with Alister Lamb's death. By Andrew Robson April 23 2025, 3:54pm April 23 2025, 3:54pm Share Family of man who died in alleged Dundee murder ‘devastated’ Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5228134/tribute-alister-lamb-dundee-douglas/ Copy Link Alister Lamb died in hospital after the incident on Balunie Terrace. Image: Police Scotland The family of Alister Lamb have paid tribute to the “dearly-loved” man allegedly murdered in Dundee. Alister “Ali” Lamb was found injured in a Balunie Terrace home on Friday afternoon. Police locked down the street after the incident in a block of flats at around 5.30pm. The 36-year-old later died in hospital. Police sealed off the block of flats on Friday. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson Alister’s family have paid tribute in a statement issued to Police Scotland. They said: “Alister was dearly loved by all the family, and we are now trying to come to terms with our tragic loss. “We are completely devastated and ask that our privacy is respected at this difficult time.” A 17-year-old male was arrested and charged with causing the death. He appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court on Tuesday, accused of Mr Lamb’s murder.