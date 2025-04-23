The family of Alister Lamb have paid tribute to the “dearly-loved” man allegedly murdered in Dundee.

Alister “Ali” Lamb was found injured in a Balunie Terrace home on Friday afternoon.

Police locked down the street after the incident in a block of flats at around 5.30pm.

The 36-year-old later died in hospital.

Alister’s family have paid tribute in a statement issued to Police Scotland.

They said: “Alister was dearly loved by all the family, and we are now trying to come to terms with our tragic loss.

“We are completely devastated and ask that our privacy is respected at this difficult time.”

A 17-year-old male was arrested and charged with causing the death.

He appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court on Tuesday, accused of Mr Lamb’s murder.