9 buildings in Perth and Kinross that could be demolished

Several buildings in Perth and Kinross could be demolished as part of a series of developments across the region.

Factories, shopping centres, and swimming pools are among those that could be knocked down.

Many of the properties are earmarked for major developments, while others have sustained damage and are deemed unsafe.

The Courier has compiled nine buildings in Perth and Kinross that could face demolition.

Perth Leisure Pool

Councillors are currently debating the prospect of replacing Perth Leisure Pool.

The existing site faces demolition as planning permission has been granted to build the new PH20 leisure centre at Thimblerow.

The council’s overall leisure centre masterplan includes building 150 new homes in its place at Glover Street.

This has angered campaigners who want an upgraded pool built there instead.

A decision on the leisure centre has been delayed until June when three more reports are expected to be produced.

For the past year, The Courier has campaigned to stop the Thimblerow scheme and for the council to build swimming and leisure facilities our future generations deserve.

St John’s Shopping Centre, Perth

In August 2024, a consultants’ report suggested Perth City Council could turn back time by partly demolishing St John’s Shopping Centre.

It stated that the removal would open up the area around Perth Museum and increase its footfall.

Part of the building would remain in place for retail.

The proposal was presented to councillors and the public to encourage discussion about the future of Perth city centre.

No formal plans have been submitted and St John’s remains open as normal.

Drummond Arms, Crieff

The Drummond Arms in Crieff is set to be demolished, with affordable housing built on the site.

Locals fought to save the historic building and convert it into luxury apartments or a boutique hotel.

Councillors took ownership of the derelict hotel after it was served with a Dangerous Building Notice in November last year.

Perth and Kinross Council has set aside £3 million for the demolition, which is yet to begin.

James Street flats, Perth

A fire ripped through the homes at 44 James Street in August 2022 – leaving the building with smoke and water damage.

Since then, the building has been left in disrepair as the attic flat was uninsured.

A report found fixing the damage would be too expensive and demolition was advised.

Perth and Kinross Council will decide on the fate of the building.

Canal Street gym, Perth

The former Fit4Less gym on Canal Street has been earmarked for demolition so 12 new flats can be built.

The three-storey stone building has been empty since 2020.

A structural inspection of the gym found it in a state of disrepair, and demolition was deemed the only viable option.

Applicant R Dinning won permission to remove the building, but demolition work is yet to begin at the site.

Bridgend shop, Perth

The former home of Hermione’s Edgewear in Bridgend could be demolished to make way for four new flats.

The ice skating clothing and accessory shop moved from Main Street to Earl’s Dykes in 2017, leaving the premises vacant.

Cathy Southerton lodged an application to tear down the former shop and disused garage next door.

A consultation on the proposal ended in April and Perth and Kinross Council will determine the outcome.

Millhaugh, Alyth

A derelict sawmill on Bamff Road could be demolished as part of a regeneration project.

Alyth Development Trust has been granted £94,000 by the Scottish Government to transform the site into a community hub.

Millhaugh has lain derelict since the 1980s and is deemed dangerous.

The sawmill has been targeted by vandals, prompting the Alyth Development Trust to close the entire site to the public.

Chicken factory, Coupar Angus

A new £100 million chicken factory will be built next to the existing one in Coupar Angus.

The 2 Sisters Food Group will demolish the George Street site and erect a modern complex on neighbouring farmland.

The site of the old factory will make space for smaller business units and up to 49 new homes.

The redevelopment of the old site could take three years and work is yet to begin at the chicken factory.

Picturehouse cottage, Auchterarder

A cottage in Auchterarder is set for demolition to revive the old picturehouse to its former glory.

Auchterarder Picturehouse has been given consent to restore the 1920s cinema on Townhead.

This will require the demolition of a neighbouring cottage.

But it will later be rebuilt using its original stone.

Perth and Kinross Council approved the application, stating work must begin by September 2026.