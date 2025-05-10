9 buildings in Perth and Kinross that could be demolished

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

9 buildings in Perth and Kinross that could be demolished

Factories, shopping centres and swimming pools could all be torn down if plans go ahead.

St John's Shopping Centre, Perth.
It has been suggested that Perth's St John's Shopping Centre could be partly demolished. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
By Lucy Scarlett

Several buildings in Perth and Kinross could be demolished as part of a series of developments across the region.

Factories, shopping centres, and swimming pools are among those that could be knocked down.

Many of the properties are earmarked for major developments, while others have sustained damage and are deemed unsafe.

The Courier has compiled nine buildings in Perth and Kinross that could face demolition.

Perth Leisure Pool

Perth Leisure Pool.
Perth Leisure Pool. Image: Richard Wilkins

Councillors are currently debating the prospect of replacing Perth Leisure Pool.

The existing site faces demolition as planning permission has been granted to build the new PH20 leisure centre at Thimblerow.

The council’s overall leisure centre masterplan includes building 150 new homes in its place at Glover Street.

This has angered campaigners who want an upgraded pool built there instead.

A decision on the leisure centre has been delayed until June when three more reports are expected to be produced.

For the past year, The Courier has campaigned to stop the Thimblerow scheme and for the council to build swimming and leisure facilities our future generations deserve.

St John’s Shopping Centre, Perth

St John's Shopping Centre.
St John’s Shopping Centre.

In August 2024, a consultants’ report suggested Perth City Council could turn back time by partly demolishing St John’s Shopping Centre.

It stated that the removal would open up the area around Perth Museum and increase its footfall.

Part of the building would remain in place for retail.

The proposal was presented to councillors and the public to encourage discussion about the future of Perth city centre.

No formal plans have been submitted and St John’s remains open as normal.

Drummond Arms, Crieff

Drummond Arms exterior with scaffolding covering front of hotel
The Drummond Arms. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The Drummond Arms in Crieff is set to be demolished, with affordable housing built on the site.

Locals fought to save the historic building and convert it into luxury apartments or a boutique hotel.

Councillors took ownership of the derelict hotel after it was served with a Dangerous Building Notice in November last year.

Perth and Kinross Council has set aside £3 million for the demolition, which is yet to begin.

James Street flats, Perth

James Street flats.
Scaffolding currently outside 44 James Street. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson

A fire ripped through the homes at 44 James Street in August 2022 – leaving the building with smoke and water damage.

Since then, the building has been left in disrepair as the attic flat was uninsured.

A report found fixing the damage would be too expensive and demolition was advised.

Perth and Kinross Council will decide on the fate of the building.

Canal Street gym, Perth

Canal Street gym.
Work is yet to begin at the former Canal Street gym. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson

The former Fit4Less gym on Canal Street has been earmarked for demolition so 12  new flats can be built.

The three-storey stone building has been empty since 2020.

A structural inspection of the gym found it in a state of disrepair, and demolition was deemed the only viable option.

Applicant R Dinning won permission to remove the building, but demolition work is yet to begin at the site.

Bridgend shop, Perth

Former Hermione's Edge Wear shop on Main Street, Bridgend, Perth.
The former Hermione’s Edge Wear shop. Image: Google Street View

The former home of Hermione’s Edgewear in Bridgend could be demolished to make way for four new flats.

The ice skating clothing and accessory shop moved from Main Street to Earl’s Dykes in 2017, leaving the premises vacant.

Cathy Southerton lodged an application to tear down the former shop and disused garage next door.

A consultation on the proposal ended in April and Perth and Kinross Council will determine the outcome.

Millhaugh, Alyth

Millhaugh on Bamff Road.
Millhaugh on Bamff Road. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson

A derelict sawmill on Bamff Road could be demolished as part of a regeneration project.

Alyth Development Trust has been granted £94,000 by the Scottish Government to transform the site into a community hub.

Millhaugh has lain derelict since the 1980s and is deemed dangerous.

The sawmill has been targeted by vandals, prompting the Alyth Development Trust to close the entire site to the public.

Chicken factory, Coupar Angus

Coupar Angus chicken factory.
The existing Coupar Angus chicken factory. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson

A new £100 million chicken factory will be built next to the existing one in Coupar Angus.

The 2 Sisters Food Group will demolish the George Street site and erect a modern complex on neighbouring farmland.

The site of the old factory will make space for smaller business units and up to 49 new homes.

The redevelopment of the old site could take three years and work is yet to begin at the chicken factory.

Picturehouse cottage, Auchterarder

Basset Cottage, left, currently a bed and breakfast, was due to be demolished in the original plans.
Basset Cottage, left, is due to be demolished in the scheme. Image: Google.

A cottage in Auchterarder is set for demolition to revive the old picturehouse to its former glory.

Auchterarder Picturehouse has been given consent to restore the 1920s cinema on Townhead.

This will require the demolition of a neighbouring cottage.

But it will later be rebuilt using its original stone.

Perth and Kinross Council approved the application, stating work must begin by September 2026.

More from News

Police were called to the incident on Lauder Street in Dunfermline. Image: Google Maps
Man, 18, arrested after disturbance involving knife in Dunfermline
Firefighters were called out to Hilltown Terrace in Dundee. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson
Firefighters spend five hours tackling Dundee fire
David Findlay.
Forfar publican wants to 'give something back' to customers after taking on second venue
Perth residents and politicians gathered at Perth Leisure Pool in February to Say No to Thimblerow leisure pool plans. Image: Richard Wilkins
SEAN O'NEIL: Who is new Perth leisure centre actually for?
Matalan car park, Perth
Gang attack victim bottled outside Perth store left scarred for life
Fife Councillor Louise-Kennedy-Dalby uses a crutch while standing outside
Fife mum denied disability benefit despite leaving assessment in an ambulance
Dundee mum Toni Hunt with a photo of her son, Stuart Gauld. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Dundee mum's 'heartbreaking' search for answers over why son, 9, died a year ago
Angus Council owns 25 homes in Milton Street, Monifieth which contain Raac. Image: Alan Richardson
Monifieth Raac repair consultation to begin within days
David and Robert Mach setting up at Methil Heritage Centre. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Can local art heroes the Mach brothers and Jack Vettriano save Methil Heritage Centre?
A new farmhouse will be built on this field at Manor Steps. Image: Google Street View
Controversial Stirling Manor Steps development green-lit after four attempts

Conversation