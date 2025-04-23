A ruling on controversial housing plans for a Fife quarry has been deferred at the 11th hour.

Councillors were set to decide on a planning application for 180 houses, holiday lodges and a restaurant at Prestonhill Quarry, Inverkeithing, on Wednesday afternoon.

The proposal has received 113 objections from members of the public, who say the site is a well-used recreation area.

Scotland’s diving community has also objected, saying it would mean the loss of an important training facility.

However, the Fife Council planning officer due to address the west and central planning committee was unable to attend the meeting.

Committee convener David Barratt said: “The application won’t be heard at this committee meeting.

“It will be next month’s meeting due to staff illness.”

Councillor Barratt apologised to people from Inverkeithing who had tuned in to watch the online hearing.

Prestonhill Quarry plan ‘will improve safety’

Developer DDR (UK) Ltd argues filling in the water-filled void and changing its use will improve safety and cut anti-social behaviour.

Three people, including two teenagers, have died there since 2014.

A similar application was dismissed by the committee in 2022 and an appeal to the Scottish Government failed.

However, planning officers have recommended approval of the new bid.

They say it will generate employment and bring in an extra £500,000 a year in council tax.

The application will call before the next west and central planning committee meeting on May 21.