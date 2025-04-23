Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Decision on controversial plan for 180 houses at Inverkeithing quarry deferred

Councillors were due to rule on the application for Prestonhill Quarry on Wednesday.

By Claire Warrender
Prestonhill Quarry in Inverkeithing
Prestonhill Quarry would be filled in and built on if the plans are approved. Image: DC Thomson

A ruling on controversial housing plans for a Fife quarry has been deferred at the 11th hour.

Councillors were set to decide on a planning application for 180 houses, holiday lodges and a restaurant at Prestonhill Quarry, Inverkeithing, on Wednesday afternoon.

The proposal has received 113 objections from members of the public, who say the site is a well-used recreation area.

The water-filled void at Prestonhill Quarry, Inverkeithing, is used for diver training. Image: Supplied.

Scotland’s diving community has also objected, saying it would mean the loss of an important training facility.

However, the Fife Council planning officer due to address the west and central planning committee was unable to attend the meeting.

Committee convener David Barratt said: “The application won’t be heard at this committee meeting.

“It will be next month’s meeting due to staff illness.”

Councillor Barratt apologised to people from Inverkeithing who had tuned in to watch the online hearing.

Prestonhill Quarry plan ‘will improve safety’

Developer DDR (UK) Ltd argues filling in the water-filled void and changing its use will improve safety and cut anti-social behaviour.

Three people, including two teenagers, have died there since 2014.

A similar application was dismissed by the committee in 2022 and an appeal to the Scottish Government failed.

However, planning officers have recommended approval of the new bid.

They say it will generate employment and bring in an extra £500,000 a year in council tax.

The application will call before the next west and central planning committee meeting on May 21.

