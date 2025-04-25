Blind Instagram ‘adventure cat’ escapes from Dundee home after postie breaks cat flap

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Blind Instagram ‘adventure cat’ escapes from Dundee home after postie breaks cat flap

Lucy Frankcom, owner of feline Bongo, wants compensation for the damage to her door.

By Andrew Robson
Lucy Frankcom with her cats Bongo and Fifi.
Lucy Frankcom with her cats Bongo and Fifi. Image: Supplied

A blind Dundee cat escaped from his home after a Royal Mail postman broke the cat flap delivering a parcel.

Lucy Frankcom returned home from a university class on Wednesday morning to find her domestic shorthair cat Bongo had gone missing.

The dentistry student, who has an Instragram account dedicated to her “adventure cats” Bongo, three, and Fifi, two, says he escaped through the cat flap that she keeps locked.

The 25-year-old says the flap was broken by a delivery driver who forced a parcel through the door, allowing Bongo to get out.

Adventure cats Fifi (left) and Bongo.
Adventure cats Fifi (left) and Bongo. Image: Lucy Frankcom

Lucy said: “When I got home I opened the doors and bits of the cat flap were scattered over the floor with the parcel sitting there so I knew exactly what happened.

“Fifi was sleeping, but Bongo was missing.

“Thankfully I found him quickly, sitting in the garden underneath the shed – somewhere familiar to him.

‘It could have been much worse’ says Dundee student

“It could have been much worse, Bongo is partially blind, so there’s a high chance he could have wandered onto the road and been hit.

“It was lucky I was home shortly after this happened, as the cats could have been stolen or hit by a car.”

Lucy’s flat, which is near Dundee Law, already had a cat flap when she moved in, but she says it was always kept locked.

The damaged cat flap.
The damaged cat flap. Image: Lucy Frankcom
Bit of the cat flap were scattered across the floor
Bits of the cat flap were scattered across the floor. Image: Lucy Frankcom

This is because her cats don’t free roam. Instead, she opts to take them on adventures such as paddle boarding.

The Dundee University student posts pictures of Bongo and Fifi to an Instagram page that has amassed more than 11,000 followers.

Lucy says she has been forced to replace her front door due to the damage.

Bengal cat Bongo.
Domestic shorthair cat Bongo. Image: Lucy Frankcom

She added: “I’m currently talking to Royal Mail to try to get reimbursed for the damages because I need a whole new door.

“I’ve been told it will cost over £1,000 to get the door replaced so I’m really hoping they’ll offer some compensation.

“After posting about this on Instagram I’ve had around 50 people message saying they can’t believe what’s happened.

Fifi and Bongo at the top of Dundee Law.
Fifi and Bongo at the top of Dundee Law. Image: Lucy Frankcom

“The parcel was just clothes so it could have easily been left with my neighbour, who they already spoke to.

“It’s a ridiculous situation.

“I’ve fixed it with tape in the meantime, but it’s not a great fix long term.”

A Royal Mail spokesperson said: “We are aware of the incident which was raised with us yesterday.

“An investigation will now take place.”

More from News

Tannadice Park, home of Dundee United
Dundee United to observe minute's silence for the pope ahead of Celtic clash
Bloomfield Place, Arbroath
Cannabis recovered after police raid Arbroath home
Lynne Hoggan
Ex-Wave FM DJ Lynne Hoggan thanks well-wishers in first public statement since brain bleed
Missing person Sophie McKeown.
Missing Stirling teenager, 16, may have travelled to Fife
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Dangerous driving crash Donal Rourke Picture shows; Scott Cosgrove. Perth Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 25/04/2025
Applause as Dundee gym boss jailed for crash that left driver with 'catastrophic' injuries
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Missing tooth and sex fiend's VPN phone hack
The Cupar Dentist in Castle Street is closing
Cupar dental practice clarifies future after local fears
2
Morgan Academy.
Tuberculosis case confirmed at Dundee secondary school
St Andrews poetry garden
Landowner fails in legal challenge against forced sale of St Andrews site linked to…
Steve MacDougall, Courier, Dundee City Council Chambers, City Square, Dundee. Education committee meeting with the topic of Menzieshill High School being discussed. Pictured, general scene before the meeting started.
Dundee City Council launches voluntary redundancy scheme for non-teaching staff

Conversation