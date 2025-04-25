Blind Instagram ‘adventure cat’ escapes from Dundee home after postie breaks cat flap

A blind Dundee cat escaped from his home after a Royal Mail postman broke the cat flap delivering a parcel.

Lucy Frankcom returned home from a university class on Wednesday morning to find her domestic shorthair cat Bongo had gone missing.

The dentistry student, who has an Instragram account dedicated to her “adventure cats” Bongo, three, and Fifi, two, says he escaped through the cat flap that she keeps locked.

The 25-year-old says the flap was broken by a delivery driver who forced a parcel through the door, allowing Bongo to get out.

Lucy said: “When I got home I opened the doors and bits of the cat flap were scattered over the floor with the parcel sitting there so I knew exactly what happened.

“Fifi was sleeping, but Bongo was missing.

“Thankfully I found him quickly, sitting in the garden underneath the shed – somewhere familiar to him.

‘It could have been much worse’ says Dundee student

“It could have been much worse, Bongo is partially blind, so there’s a high chance he could have wandered onto the road and been hit.

“It was lucky I was home shortly after this happened, as the cats could have been stolen or hit by a car.”

Lucy’s flat, which is near Dundee Law, already had a cat flap when she moved in, but she says it was always kept locked.

This is because her cats don’t free roam. Instead, she opts to take them on adventures such as paddle boarding.

The Dundee University student posts pictures of Bongo and Fifi to an Instagram page that has amassed more than 11,000 followers.

Lucy says she has been forced to replace her front door due to the damage.

She added: “I’m currently talking to Royal Mail to try to get reimbursed for the damages because I need a whole new door.

“I’ve been told it will cost over £1,000 to get the door replaced so I’m really hoping they’ll offer some compensation.

“After posting about this on Instagram I’ve had around 50 people message saying they can’t believe what’s happened.

“The parcel was just clothes so it could have easily been left with my neighbour, who they already spoke to.

“It’s a ridiculous situation.

“I’ve fixed it with tape in the meantime, but it’s not a great fix long term.”

A Royal Mail spokesperson said: “We are aware of the incident which was raised with us yesterday.

“An investigation will now take place.”