A seven-year-old boy has been taken to hospital after a collision with a car in Kirkcaldy.

Emergency services were called to an incident near the junction of Links Street and Nicol Street at around 3.30pm on Wednesday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.30pm on Wednesday we were called to a report of a crash involving a car and a seven-year-old boy in the Nicol Street area of Kirkcaldy.

“Emergency services attended and the boy was taken to hospital to be checked over.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS) confirmed another patient was treated at the scene.

An SAS spokesperson said: “We received a call at 3.27pm to attend an incident on Links Street in Kirkcaldy.

“We dispatched one ambulance, which arrived on scene within five minutes.

“We transported one patient to Victoria Hospital while a further patient was treated at the scene.”