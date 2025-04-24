Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee girl, 11, suffers horrific injuries in dog attack

The youngster needed surgery after the attack at a house on Balunie Avenue in Douglas.

By James Simpson
The injury suffered by the Dundee girl during the attack by a dog in Douglas. Image: Supplied
A Dundee girl has been left with horrific injuries after a dog attack.

The 11-year-old was rushed to Ninewells Hospital after being bitten by the dog at a friend’s house on Balunie Avenue in Douglas last Monday.

The youngster was said to have been “ragdolled” as the dog attached itself to her left arm for about 15 seconds.

She had to undergo surgery and received about 20 stitches.

The victim’s mum, who did not want to be named, told The Courier: “The visits to this home were always pre-arranged to ensure the dog was safely away.

Girl ‘ragdolled’ by dog during attack at Dundee home

“However, the dog managed to get into the room and basically ragdolled my daughter as it attacked her upper left arm.

“It bit her once before getting hold of her on the second attempt and it managed to latch on for around 15 seconds.

“The owner came in and managed to wrestle the dog to the ground.

“My daughter phoned me in tears and was in total shock.

“I rushed straight round there and was able to apply first aid before taking her to A&E.”

The girl was admitted to hospital for surgery the following day for the removal of damaged tissue.

Graphic image shows injury sustained by girl in Dundee dog attack

Her mum added: “Due to the severity of the bite, there was a lot of dead skin.

“The plastic surgeons also contacted the police.

“The surgeons and the staff at Ninewells have done an incredible job and were brilliant with my daughter.

“The reality is she will be left with a scar, and staff are saying they might need to perform a skin graft in the months to come.

“She’s got at least 20 stitches around where she was injured.

Warning: Graphic image

The injury to the girl’s arm. Image: Supplied

“My concern, not only for my daughter but for other children, is that this dog has not been destroyed yet.”

The breed of the dog has not been confirmed, however, it is understood it is not an XL Bully.

​A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.20pm on Monday April 14, we received a report of an 11-year-old girl being attacked by a dog within a property on Balunie Avenue earlier in the day.

“She was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

