A Dundee girl has been left with horrific injuries after a dog attack.

The 11-year-old was rushed to Ninewells Hospital after being bitten by the dog at a friend’s house on Balunie Avenue in Douglas last Monday.

The youngster was said to have been “ragdolled” as the dog attached itself to her left arm for about 15 seconds.

She had to undergo surgery and received about 20 stitches.

The victim’s mum, who did not want to be named, told The Courier: “The visits to this home were always pre-arranged to ensure the dog was safely away.

“However, the dog managed to get into the room and basically ragdolled my daughter as it attacked her upper left arm.

“It bit her once before getting hold of her on the second attempt and it managed to latch on for around 15 seconds.

“The owner came in and managed to wrestle the dog to the ground.

“My daughter phoned me in tears and was in total shock.

“I rushed straight round there and was able to apply first aid before taking her to A&E.”

The girl was admitted to hospital for surgery the following day for the removal of damaged tissue.

Her mum added: “Due to the severity of the bite, there was a lot of dead skin.

“The plastic surgeons also contacted the police.

“The surgeons and the staff at Ninewells have done an incredible job and were brilliant with my daughter.

“The reality is she will be left with a scar, and staff are saying they might need to perform a skin graft in the months to come.

“She’s got at least 20 stitches around where she was injured.

“My concern, not only for my daughter but for other children, is that this dog has not been destroyed yet.”

The breed of the dog has not been confirmed, however, it is understood it is not an XL Bully.

​A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.20pm on Monday April 14, we received a report of an 11-year-old girl being attacked by a dog within a property on Balunie Avenue earlier in the day.

“She was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”