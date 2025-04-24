Hundreds complain about ‘outrageous’ Swallow Roundabout delays as councillor takes case to transport secretary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hundreds complain about ‘outrageous’ Swallow Roundabout delays as councillor takes case to transport secretary

Some drivers claim their A90 commute time has doubled since traffic lights were switched on at the Dundee junction.

By Lindsey Hamilton & Ellidh Aitken
Traffic queueing on the Dundee-bound approach to the Swallow Roundabout on Thursday. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson
Hundreds of people have complained about “outrageous” delays at the Swallow Roundabout in Dundee after traffic lights were installed.

Developer Springfield made changes to the junction near Invergowrie as part of efforts to ease potential congestion caused by the construction of new homes at Dykes of Gray.

However, drivers have faced long delays on the A90 Dundee-bound approach to the roundabout since they were switched on in early March.

Some drivers claim their commute time has doubled since the lights were installed.

One motorist travelling from Perth to Dundee on Wednesday told The Courier: “Even by Swallow Roundabout standards, today’s traffic is outrageous.”

There were further queues as far as Longforgan on Thursday.

1,000 drivers respond to councillor’s survey on Swallow Roundabout issues

Now, Carse of Gowrie councillor Angus Forbes says he is taking the issue to the transport secretary because he has been contacted by so many people about the lights.

Mr Forbes has launched a questionnaire asking people for their experiences.

The councillor has already received about 1,000 responses detailing people’s complaints about the roundabout.

The survey closes at 5pm on Friday and the details will be sent to transport secretary Fiona Hyslop.

Queues entering Dundee on Thursday morning. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson
Google data showed slow-moving traffic all the way back to Longforgan. Image: Google Maps

Mr Forbes told The Courier: “I am so frustrated by the traffic caused by the roundabout and the volume of complaints that I don’t feel I have any other option than to get the Scottish Government involved.

“My constituents are coming to me looking for a solution but I can’t even give them an explanation, never mind a solution, and as a councillor, that’s not a good place to be.

“My big fear was that there would be carnage while the construction took place but that was handled very well by Springfield.

“It never occurred to me that the issues would be so great after the lights were switched on.”

‘The lights have caused more delays than there ever were before’

Drivers shared their experiences in response to Mr Forbes’ post.

One said: “The lights have caused more issues and delays than there ever (were before).

“The lanes aren’t clear enough, too, and this causes more delays with people being in the wrong lanes on approach to the roundabout from Perth.”

Another driver wrote: “It’s awful. Doubled my commute time.”

One motorist posted the queues were an “absolute joke”.

Councillor Angus Forbes at the Swallow Roundabout. Image: Angus Forbes

Another said: “(It’s) crazy sitting behind red lights with no traffic in front of you or coming round from the right and you can’t go because lights are red.

“There are times I counted when 20-50 vehicles could get through if there were no lights.”

Springfield insists it was asked to install the lights by Dundee City Council.

A spokesperson for the developer said: “As housebuilders building new homes in the area, Swallow Roundabout improvements were included as part of our planning consent.

Developer claims council ‘specifically requested traffic lights’ at Swallow Roundabout

“We commissioned third-party specialists to design improvements to meet Transport Scotland regulations.

“This was thoroughly reviewed and approved by the relevant authorities, including Transport Scotland, ahead of construction starting and changes to the approved design need to be requested by them.

“The inclusion of traffic lights at this busy junction was specifically requested by Dundee City Council to provide steady and safer movement from each road leading to the roundabout and to introduce safe pedestrian crossings.”

The traffic lights were switched on in March. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson

The Courier has approached the council for comment.

However, in 2014, then-director of city development Mike Galloway said the signalisation of the roundabout would “provide additional capacity to accommodate the extra vehicles associated with the residential developments”.

Transport Scotland says it will respond to Mr Forbes when it receives his letter to the transport secretary.

Conversation