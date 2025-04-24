Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Steven Donaldson’s family call for Angus killer Tasmin Glass to complete 10-year sentence

The Donaldson family have written to the Parole Board for Scotland after Tasmin Glass was returned to prison earlier this month.

Bill and Pam Donaldson at Steven's memorial at Kinnordy. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Bill and Pam Donaldson at Steven's memorial at Kinnordy. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
By Lindsey Hamilton

The parents of murdered Angus man Steven Donaldson are calling for killer Tasmin Glass to serve her full 10-year sentence after she was sent back to prison following parole.

Bill and Pam Donaldson have written to the Parole Board for Scotland after it was revealed to them that Glass was sent back to prison at the beginning of April.

The couple, whose son Steven was killed in Kirriemuir in 2018, were informed by letter that Glass’s parole her licence had been revoked and she was back in custody for breaching her conditions.

Glass was released from prison on parole in July last year having served just half of her 10-year-sentence for culpable homicide.

Steven Donaldson.

The letter from the Victim Notification Scheme does not say what the breach was but the Donaldsons suspect Glass entered Kirriemuir or Dundee, which was banned in her parole conditions.

Glass has a legal right to be considered for immediate re-release but the Donaldsons are pleading for her to complete the remainder of her sentence.

Glass ‘arrogant and devoid of remorse’ say Donaldson family

They have written to the parole board outlining their position and said they have not yet been given any notification of a new hearing for Glass.

In their letter the couple say they are not surprised that Glass has been returned to prison.

They describe her demeanour during the trial and after as “arrogant and totally devoid of remorse for her actions.”

Tasmin Glass, who was jailed for her part in the murder of oil worker Steven Donaldson.
Tasmin Glass is back in prison. Image: DC Thomson

The letter continues: “We do not know what action caused her to have her liberty taken from her but believe that her being so disrespectful to the authorities concerned should be taken into consideration when her parole hearing comes up again.

“Her lack of respect, for both the parole board and the Scottish Prison Service, shows she cannot be trusted and placed back in the community.”

Glass was convicted of culpable homicide in 2019 for her “pivotal role” in the brutal murder of Steven at Kinnordy Nature Reserve in Kirriemuir.

Co-accused Callum Davidson and Steven Dickie were both convicted of murder.

Family fear Glass will break parole conditions again

It is understood Glass had been living in East Lothian since her release.

But the Donaldsons believe if she is re-released again she will break her conditions again.

The letter said: “We do not want her given the opportunity to break her licence conditions and come anywhere near our family or be seen in Dundee or Angus.

“The chance of her being released back into society should now be taken away from her and she should now be required to finish the sentence given to her in custody. ”

Glass cases were deferred on numerous occasions before her eventual release last year, after serving just half of her 10-year sentence for culpable homicide for her involvement in Steven’s murder in Kirriemuir in 2018.

The Courier’s campaign, A Voice for Victims, has been calling for reform to the parole system in Scotland to highlight the trauma suffered by victims and their families.

