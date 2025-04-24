The parents of murdered Angus man Steven Donaldson are calling for killer Tasmin Glass to serve her full 10-year sentence after she was sent back to prison following parole.

Bill and Pam Donaldson have written to the Parole Board for Scotland after it was revealed to them that Glass was sent back to prison at the beginning of April.

The couple, whose son Steven was killed in Kirriemuir in 2018, were informed by letter that Glass’s parole her licence had been revoked and she was back in custody for breaching her conditions.

Glass was released from prison on parole in July last year having served just half of her 10-year-sentence for culpable homicide.

The letter from the Victim Notification Scheme does not say what the breach was but the Donaldsons suspect Glass entered Kirriemuir or Dundee, which was banned in her parole conditions.

Glass has a legal right to be considered for immediate re-release but the Donaldsons are pleading for her to complete the remainder of her sentence.

Glass ‘arrogant and devoid of remorse’ say Donaldson family

They have written to the parole board outlining their position and said they have not yet been given any notification of a new hearing for Glass.

In their letter the couple say they are not surprised that Glass has been returned to prison.

They describe her demeanour during the trial and after as “arrogant and totally devoid of remorse for her actions.”

The letter continues: “We do not know what action caused her to have her liberty taken from her but believe that her being so disrespectful to the authorities concerned should be taken into consideration when her parole hearing comes up again.

“Her lack of respect, for both the parole board and the Scottish Prison Service, shows she cannot be trusted and placed back in the community.”

Glass was convicted of culpable homicide in 2019 for her “pivotal role” in the brutal murder of Steven at Kinnordy Nature Reserve in Kirriemuir.

Co-accused Callum Davidson and Steven Dickie were both convicted of murder.

Family fear Glass will break parole conditions again

It is understood Glass had been living in East Lothian since her release.

But the Donaldsons believe if she is re-released again she will break her conditions again.

The letter said: “We do not want her given the opportunity to break her licence conditions and come anywhere near our family or be seen in Dundee or Angus.

“The chance of her being released back into society should now be taken away from her and she should now be required to finish the sentence given to her in custody. ”

Glass cases were deferred on numerous occasions before her eventual release last year, after serving just half of her 10-year sentence for culpable homicide for her involvement in Steven’s murder in Kirriemuir in 2018.

The Courier’s campaign, A Voice for Victims, has been calling for reform to the parole system in Scotland to highlight the trauma suffered by victims and their families.