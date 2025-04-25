Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Fears Jessie’s Kitchen proposals could lead to ‘alcohol-fuelled sing-songs’ as Broughty Ferry row rumbles on

Developers behind plans to create 13 self-catering apartments at Broomhall House in Broughty Ferry are appealing its refusal.

By Laura Devlin
Broomhall House.
The category B-listed building was most recently in use as a coffee shop. Image: Gilson Gray.

Neighbours say rejected plans to transform the former Jessie’s Kitchen building into luxury holiday apartments could lead to alcohol fuelled ‘sing-songs’ as the Broughty Ferry row rumbles on.

An application was first submitted to Dundee City Council last year seeking permission to create 13 self-catering apartments at Broomhall House on Albert Road.

This included proposals to convert the Victorian conservatory into a dining room and piano lounge for guests to use.

Local property developer Jennifer Olivier is behind the application.

The category B-listed building was most recently in use as a coffee shop, Jessie’s Kitchen, which shut in summer 2022.

‘Extra noise would obviously be an issue’

However, in January the local authority’s planning committee voted to refuse permission for the proposal – citing fears it would be “detrimental” to the community.

The developer subsequently lodged an appeal with the Scottish Government seeking to overturn the refusal.

As part of this process, locals can submit their objections to the application for government planning officers to consider.

Among those who have written to the reporter handling in the case is John and Pauline Baruffati.

In an email, they raised concerns the proposed piano lounge would “surely lead to ‘sing-songs’, perhaps fuelled by alcohol”.

They called for the appeal to be rejected, adding: “(It’s) all good fun in the right location, but surely not in a quiet, residential area.”

Developer Jennifer Olivier at Broomhall House. Image: Mhairi Edwards.

Fiona Haldane also submitted an objection to the plans and flagged the issues she had with the lounge.

She wrote: “A piano lounge would surely be an encouragement for the space to be used for parties and celebrations where music would be a large part of the occasion.

“Extra noise would obviously be an issue in these circumstances which may be in contravention to the noise evaluation report.”

Meanwhile, an email sent on behalf of Teri Brown, James Brown and Wendy Turriff outlined theirs fears over possible anti-social behaviour.

Developers wanted to convert he Victorian conservatory into a dining room and piano lounge. Image: DC Thomson.

They wrote: “Event-related alcohol consumption is a major departure from the previous café model, which operated without such permissions.

“The possibility of other recreational substances being used at events—especially during late hours—raises serious concerns about resident safety, antisocial behaviour, and disruption.”

Developer previously hit back

Speaking at January’s committee meeting, the developer pushed back on the claim her proposals would lead to anti-social behaviour.

Addressing councillors, she said: “I wouldn’t want to bring something trashy to Broughty Ferry.

“I want to bring something beautiful, something high-end – something that suits and sustains the building.”

The appeal is due to be determined by May 28.

More from News

Tannadice Park, home of Dundee United
Dundee United to observe minute's silence for the Pope ahead of Celtic clash
Bloomfield Place, Arbroath
Cannabis recovered after police raid Arbroath home
Lynne Hoggan
Ex-Wave FM DJ Lynne Hoggan thanks well-wishers in first public statement since brain bleed
Missing person Sophie McKeown.
Missing Stirling teenager, 16, may have travelled to Fife
The category B-listed building was most recently in use as a coffee shop. Image: Gilson Gray.
Applause as Dundee gym boss jailed for crash that left driver with 'catastrophic' injuries
The category B-listed building was most recently in use as a coffee shop. Image: Gilson Gray.
Friday court round-up — Missing tooth and sex fiend's VPN phone hack
The Cupar Dentist in Castle Street is closing
Cupar dental practice clarifies future after local fears
2
Morgan Academy.
Tuberculosis case confirmed at Dundee secondary school
St Andrews poetry garden
Landowner fails in legal challenge against forced sale of St Andrews site linked to…
The category B-listed building was most recently in use as a coffee shop. Image: Gilson Gray.
Dundee City Council launches voluntary redundancy scheme for non-teaching staff

Conversation