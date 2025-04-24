Hunt for driver who fled scene of Dunfermline crash

Police are hunting a driver who fled the scene of a crash in Dunfermline.

Officers were called following the two-vehicle collision on Scott Street on Wednesday.

No one was hurt, but one of the drivers failed to stop.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.40pm on Wednesday, we received a report of an earlier two-vehicle crash on Scott Street in Dunfermline.

“There were no reports of injuries, however, one vehicle failed to stop at the scene.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”