News Hunt for driver who fled scene of Dunfermline crash The vehicle failed to stop after the crash on Scott Street. By Lindsey Hamilton April 24 2025, 10:11am Scott Street, Dunfermline. Image: Google Maps Police are hunting a driver who fled the scene of a crash in Dunfermline. Officers were called following the two-vehicle collision on Scott Street on Wednesday. No one was hurt, but one of the drivers failed to stop. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 3.40pm on Wednesday, we received a report of an earlier two-vehicle crash on Scott Street in Dunfermline. "There were no reports of injuries, however, one vehicle failed to stop at the scene. "Inquiries are ongoing."
