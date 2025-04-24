Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Unique’ dog charity to open Dunfermline High Street site next week

Give a Dog a Bone will open its new hub on Tuesday, offering locals the chance to spend time with the animals.

By Ben MacDonald
Give a Dog a Bone to open on Dunfermline High Street
Give a Dog a Bone will open on Dunfermline High Street on Tuesday. Image: Supplied

A “unique” dog charity that aims to tackle loneliness in older adults will open a site in Dunfermline next week.

Give a Dog a Bone, which offers animal companionship, will open in the former Pagan Inspired unit on High Street on Tuesday.

The Glasgow-based charity already has hubs in Alloa and Troon.

Louise Russell, chief executive, told The Courier there are a number of reasons for opening in Dunfermline.

Dog charity moving into ‘high footfall’ site in Dunfermline

She said: “First of all, the original three community spaces are central and in the west.

“It was our priority, as a charity, to move to the east. We’ve been wanting to do that for a few years.

“We identified Dunfermline as a place that has an older adult population and, with it being the city centre, it has a high footfall.

“We’re not a household name and we need people to be walking by to see the dogs and see what we’re doing.

“It has to be a fairly densely populated area for it to work.”

Louise Russell is looking forward to opening the new base. Image: Give a Dog a Bone/Facebook

Louise says Give a Dog a Bone – which describes itself as a “unique” organisation – will work in two distinct ways in Dunfermline.

She said: “The first project is where we offer financial support to the over-60s to afford a rescue pet.

“It’s a win-win as the person gets a friend and the pet gets a home.

“That’s great for those who want or can have an animal.

“The community space project is where we give them the opportunity to look after animals without having to take them home.”

Activities planned at new Give a Dog a Bone hub in Dunfermline

The hub will be open from Tuesday to Saturday, with activities like art therapy and singing classes for over-60s.

There will also be a free tea and chat service, allowing anyone of any age to meet the dogs.

Louise said: “The whole concept is to try and get older adults out of their homes and back into their communities.

“What you’ll find is that they’ll become a community within a community.

“We have examples like two men in their 80s who met through Give a Dog a Bone and now they’ll go watch football matches together.

Louise outside the new site on Dunfermline High Street earlier this year. Image: Olley Gloss PR

“There have also been two ladies who lived streets apart but never really spoke with one another. They met through us and struck a friendship.

“What we find is that people who visit the space don’t come once, it becomes a part of their lives.

“We want people to feel that it’s a safe space and that, more often or not, they’ll come back.

“The dogs are fantastic for that, they’re great icebreakers. It gets people to relax and enjoy the space we’re offering.”

The Courier has taken a look at empty shop units in Dunfermline and what is planned for them.

