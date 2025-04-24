A “unique” dog charity that aims to tackle loneliness in older adults will open a site in Dunfermline next week.

Give a Dog a Bone, which offers animal companionship, will open in the former Pagan Inspired unit on High Street on Tuesday.

The Glasgow-based charity already has hubs in Alloa and Troon.

Louise Russell, chief executive, told The Courier there are a number of reasons for opening in Dunfermline.

Dog charity moving into ‘high footfall’ site in Dunfermline

She said: “First of all, the original three community spaces are central and in the west.

“It was our priority, as a charity, to move to the east. We’ve been wanting to do that for a few years.

“We identified Dunfermline as a place that has an older adult population and, with it being the city centre, it has a high footfall.

“We’re not a household name and we need people to be walking by to see the dogs and see what we’re doing.

“It has to be a fairly densely populated area for it to work.”

Louise says Give a Dog a Bone – which describes itself as a “unique” organisation – will work in two distinct ways in Dunfermline.

She said: “The first project is where we offer financial support to the over-60s to afford a rescue pet.

“It’s a win-win as the person gets a friend and the pet gets a home.

“That’s great for those who want or can have an animal.

“The community space project is where we give them the opportunity to look after animals without having to take them home.”

Activities planned at new Give a Dog a Bone hub in Dunfermline

The hub will be open from Tuesday to Saturday, with activities like art therapy and singing classes for over-60s.

There will also be a free tea and chat service, allowing anyone of any age to meet the dogs.

Louise said: “The whole concept is to try and get older adults out of their homes and back into their communities.

“What you’ll find is that they’ll become a community within a community.

“We have examples like two men in their 80s who met through Give a Dog a Bone and now they’ll go watch football matches together.

“There have also been two ladies who lived streets apart but never really spoke with one another. They met through us and struck a friendship.

“What we find is that people who visit the space don’t come once, it becomes a part of their lives.

“We want people to feel that it’s a safe space and that, more often or not, they’ll come back.

“The dogs are fantastic for that, they’re great icebreakers. It gets people to relax and enjoy the space we’re offering.”

