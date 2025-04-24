News Trapped by Raac: The Courier joins forces with sister publication to support residents affected by concrete crisis The Courier and Press and Journal have come together to call on all levels of government to help families impacted by Raac. By Laura Devlin April 24 2025, 1:15pm April 24 2025, 1:15pm Share Trapped by Raac: The Courier joins forces with sister publication to support residents affected by concrete crisis Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5228677/the-courier-raac-campaign-press-and-journal/ Copy Link 0 comment Homes Under the Hammer star Martel Maxwell, from Dundee, is supporting The Courier in our Trapped by Raac campaign. Imag: Kim Cessford/ DC Thomson The Courier has joined forces with our sister publication The Press and Journal to call for more support for residents affected by the Raac housing crisis. Nearly 900 homeowners and social housing tenants in Dundee alone are living under roofs built with a substandard and potentially dangerous concrete, with more in Angus and beyond. In March we launched our Trapped by Raac campaign to raise awareness of the issue, be a voice for those affected, and uncover how this crisis has been allowed to unfold. Wayne and Yvette Hoskins of the Dundee Raac Campaign Group. Image: Kim Cessford/ DC Thomson The Press and Journal joins campaign Now, The Press and Journal has joined the fight. Hundreds of homes in the Torry area of Aberdeen found to contain Raac will be demolished. And while the council houses are now largely empty, those who have bought their homes are stuck between Raac and a hard place. George and Sheila McDonald are among those impacted in Aberdeen. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson. We want to help families affected by this crisis and are asking people to help by signing this petition to the UK Government. It will give homeowners a voice at Westminster – and outlines what national and local campaign groups need to feel safe in their homes. 10,000 signatures are required by June 17, just two months from now.
