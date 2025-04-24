The Courier has joined forces with our sister publication The Press and Journal to call for more support for residents affected by the Raac housing crisis.

Nearly 900 homeowners and social housing tenants in Dundee alone are living under roofs built with a substandard and potentially dangerous concrete, with more in Angus and beyond.

In March we launched our Trapped by Raac campaign to raise awareness of the issue, be a voice for those affected, and uncover how this crisis has been allowed to unfold.

The Press and Journal joins campaign

Now, The Press and Journal has joined the fight.

Hundreds of homes in the Torry area of Aberdeen found to contain Raac will be demolished.

And while the council houses are now largely empty, those who have bought their homes are stuck between Raac and a hard place.

We want to help families affected by this crisis and are asking people to help by signing this petition to the UK Government.

It will give homeowners a voice at Westminster – and outlines what national and local campaign groups need to feel safe in their homes.

10,000 signatures are required by June 17, just two months from now.