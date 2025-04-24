Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Trapped by Raac: The Courier joins forces with sister publication to support residents affected by concrete crisis

The Courier and Press and Journal have come together to call on all levels of government to help families impacted by Raac.

By Laura Devlin
Homes Under the Hammer star Martel Maxwell, from Dundee, is supporting The Courier in our Trapped by Raac campaign. Imag: Kim Cessford/ DC Thomson
The Courier has joined forces with our sister publication The Press and Journal to call for more support for residents affected by the Raac housing crisis.

Nearly 900 homeowners and social housing tenants in Dundee alone are living under roofs built with a substandard and potentially dangerous concrete, with more in Angus and beyond.

In March we launched our Trapped by Raac campaign to raise awareness of the issue, be a voice for those affected, and uncover how this crisis has been allowed to unfold.

Wayne and Yvette Hoskins of the Dundee Raac Campaign Group. Image: Kim Cessford/ DC Thomson

The Press and Journal joins campaign

Now, The Press and Journal has joined the fight.

Hundreds of homes in the Torry area of Aberdeen found to contain Raac will be demolished.

And while the council houses are now largely empty, those who have bought their homes are stuck between Raac and a hard place.

George and Sheila McDonald are among those impacted in Aberdeen. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

We want to help families affected by this crisis and are asking people to help by signing this petition to the UK Government.

It will give homeowners a voice at Westminster – and outlines what national and local campaign groups need to feel safe in their homes.

10,000 signatures are required by June 17, just two months from now.

