Cupar dental practice clarifies future after local fears

A Cupar dental practice has clarified its future after locals feared it was set to close.

The Cupar Dentist is run by Edinburgh-based Real Good Dental, which recorded a £10.4 million loss in 2023.

And its Castle Street practice sent a text to some patients last week saying they are stopping all work apart from emergencies.

It then emerged it had faced recruitment challenges, with closure talk spreading on social media.

Many said they had not been alerted and had only heard of the move from other patients.

Others said they had been asked to settle bills for unfinished treatment while staff had indicated closure was imminent.

‘We remain committed to our patients’

The Courier revealed on Friday morning that NHS Fife and North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie were urgently trying to get clarity.

But just hours later, Real Good Dental clinical director Jacqui Frederick responded to the closure fears.

She said: “We are saddened to read of any distress caused to patients who have read inaccurate social media posts regarding our Cupar practice.

“Our first practice was established in Fife thirteen years ago – and we remain as committed to caring for our patients there, as we have always been.

“It is not correct to say the Cupar practice is closing next month.

“It is currently operational – but providing emergency treatment only whilst we await recruitment of a new dentist.

“In the interim, we have arranged continuity of care (for patients already registered at Cupar), at nearby sister practices that are also part of Real Good Dental group.

“We are in contact with the local health board and are keeping them fully appraised of this matter.”