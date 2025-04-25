Cupar dental practice clarifies future after local fears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cupar dental practice clarifies future after local fears

By Claire Warrender
The Cupar Dentist in Castle Street is closing
The Cupar Dentist, in Castle Street, has begun alerting patients. Image: Google Street View

A Cupar dental practice has clarified its future after locals feared it was set to close.

The Cupar Dentist is run by Edinburgh-based Real Good Dental, which recorded a £10.4 million loss in 2023.

And its Castle Street practice sent a text to some patients last week saying they are stopping all work apart from emergencies.

It then emerged it had faced recruitment challenges, with closure talk spreading on social media.

Many said they had not been alerted and had only heard of the move from other patients.

Others said they had been asked to settle bills for unfinished treatment while staff had indicated closure was imminent.

‘We remain committed to our patients’

The Courier revealed on Friday morning that NHS Fife and North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie were urgently trying to get clarity.

But just hours later, Real Good Dental clinical director Jacqui Frederick responded to the closure fears.

She said: “We are saddened to read of any distress caused to patients who have read inaccurate social media posts regarding our Cupar practice.

MSP for North East Fife Willie Rennie.
MSP for North East Fife Willie Rennie. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“Our first practice was established in Fife thirteen years ago – and we remain as committed to caring for our patients there, as we have always been.

“It is not correct to say the Cupar practice is closing next month.

“It is currently operational – but providing emergency treatment only whilst we await recruitment of a new dentist.

“In the interim, we have arranged continuity of care (for patients already registered at Cupar), at nearby sister practices that are also part of Real Good Dental group.

“We are in contact with the local health board and are keeping them fully appraised of this matter.”

Conversation