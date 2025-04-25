Local input ‘crucial to getting Stirling cycle paths right’, says deputy council leader

Stirling Council must take on board the views of residents when it comes to the city’s new cycle and walking paths, according to its deputy leader.

Jen Preston told The Courier the ongoing public consultation for the next phase of Stirling’s active travel network was “crucial to getting it right”.

The Labour Stirling West councillor said she keen to hear more ideas from locals and cyclists.

Ms Preston was speaking on Thursday (April 24) at the official launch of the active travel path that runs from Stirling railway station, through Causewayhead Road, to the University of Stirling.

The walking and cycling path is part of the £11 million Walk, Cycle, Live Stirling project.

Ms Preston’s comments come after responses to a recently launched online consultation highlighted local concern over the proposed Bridge of Allan to Dunblane cycle and walking path – the next phase of the project.

Some residents feel the B8033 road between Keir Roundabout and the Dunblane Centre roundabout is too busy to be a single carriageway, and argue the change would be dangerous.

Others say there are better nearby routes to develop into a path for bikes and pedestrians.

‘Stirling should be very proud’

Ms Preston told The Courier the existing active travel route is already well used, adding: “I speak to a lot of the regular Stirling cyclists who use it often and they are really enjoying it.

“That says to me we are getting something right.”

Cabinet Secretary for Transport Fiona Hyslop also attended Thursday’s ceremony at Wallace High School to cut the ribbon and mark the official opening of the active travel route.

She said: “Now that we have this fantastic facility, I hope more and more people will use it.

“Stirling should be very proud.

“Stirling has been a real leader with what it has done addressing climate change and the cycle path infrastructure.”

School children feel safer ‘away from bad drivers’

Three Wallace High School pupils present at the launch event said they thought the cycle and walking path offered several benefits.

Nora, Parth and Hayden, all in S3, said they felt safer riding their bikes on the path compared to the road.

Parth added that he felt much happier cycling “away from the bad drivers”.

They all also said cycling to school is now more fun and social.

Hayden said: “One of my friends, at least one day a week, will come and cycle to school with me.”

The Walk, Cycle, Live Stirling project is funded by several bodies.

The majority of the investment comes from Sustrans Scotland, on behalf of Transport Scotland and via Places for Everyone.

The rest is provided by the Stirling and Clackmannanshire City Region Deal, with a smaller portion from Stirling Council’s developer contributions allocation.

The project is part of the council’s Climate and Nature Emergency Plan, which hopes to make the area carbon neutral by 2035.

Stirling Council’s online public consultation about phase two of the active travel route closes on May 31, and residents are encouraged to give feedback

