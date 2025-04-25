Local input ‘crucial to getting Stirling cycle paths right’, says deputy council leader

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Local input ‘crucial to getting Stirling cycle paths right’, says deputy council leader

Stirling's active travel network was officially opened this week.

By Alex Paterson
Wallace High School pupils say they feel safer cycling on the city's active travel paths. Image: Whyler Photos/Stirling Council
Stirling Council must take on board the views of residents when it comes to the city’s new cycle and walking paths, according to its deputy leader.

Jen Preston told The Courier the ongoing public consultation for the next phase of Stirling’s active travel network was “crucial to getting it right”.

The Labour Stirling West councillor said she keen to hear more ideas from locals and cyclists.

Ms Preston was speaking on Thursday (April 24) at the official launch of the active travel path that runs from Stirling railway station, through Causewayhead Road, to the University of Stirling.

The walking and cycling path is part of the £11 million Walk, Cycle, Live Stirling project.

Ms Preston’s comments come after responses to a recently launched online consultation highlighted local concern over the proposed Bridge of Allan to Dunblane cycle and walking path – the next phase of the project.

Some residents feel the B8033 road between Keir Roundabout and the Dunblane Centre roundabout is too busy to be a single carriageway, and argue the change would be dangerous.

Others say there are better nearby routes to develop into a path for bikes and pedestrians.

Stirling Council’s deputy leader Jen Preston (far left) and Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop (third from left) both attended the launch event. Image: Whyler Photos/Stirling Council

‘Stirling should be very proud’

Ms Preston told The Courier the existing active travel route is already well used, adding: “I speak to a lot of the regular Stirling cyclists who use it often and they are really enjoying it.

“That says to me we are getting something right.”

Cabinet Secretary for Transport Fiona Hyslop also attended Thursday’s ceremony at Wallace High School to cut the ribbon and mark the official opening of the active travel route.

Scotland’s transport secretary, Fiona Hyslop. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

She said: “Now that we have this fantastic facility, I hope more and more people will use it.

“Stirling should be very proud.

“Stirling has been a real leader with what it has done addressing climate change and the cycle path infrastructure.”

School children feel safer ‘away from bad drivers’

Three Wallace High School pupils present at the launch event said they thought the cycle and walking path offered several benefits.

Nora, Parth and Hayden, all in S3, said they felt safer riding their bikes on the path compared to the road.

Parth added that he felt much happier cycling “away from the bad drivers”.

They all also said cycling to school is now more fun and social.

Hayden said: “One of my friends, at least one day a week, will come and cycle to school with me.”

An artist’s impression of what the road at Airthrey Roundabout might eventually look like, with active travel paths installed. Image: Stirling Council

The Walk, Cycle, Live Stirling project is funded by several bodies.

The majority of the investment comes from Sustrans Scotland, on behalf of Transport Scotland and via Places for Everyone.

The rest is provided by the Stirling and Clackmannanshire City Region Deal, with a smaller portion from Stirling Council’s developer contributions allocation.

The project is part of the council’s Climate and Nature Emergency Plan, which hopes to make the area carbon neutral by 2035.

  • Stirling Council’s online public consultation about phase two of the active travel route closes on May 31, and residents are encouraged to give feedback

