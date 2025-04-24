Two 14-year-olds have been charged over an attack on a group of teenagers near a Fife beach.

Four boys were taken to hospital after the attack on a road near Pettycur beach in Kinghorn on April 10.

Their injuries included stab wounds to the shoulder, a broken arm and a broken nose.

Two 14-year-old boys are the latest to have been arrested and charged over the incident.

Police also charged a 16-year-old male over the attack earlier this month.

The attack is alleged to have involved a gang of between 20 and 30 youths, many wearing balaclavas.

Chief Inspector Scott Davidson said: “We are committed to making sure those responsible for this serious incident are identified and we are following further positive lines of enquiry.

“I would like to reassure the public that all of those involved will be identified and shall be contacted by the enquiry team soon.

“I urge anyone who has not already spoken to police, and may have information which could assist our investigation, to get in touch.

“There will remain increased patrols in the surrounding areas and anyone with concerns should speak with officers.

“While the vast majority of young people that come to enjoy the coastal areas in Fife, do so respectfully, there are some that come to cause disruption.

“I’d also like to take this opportunity to remind young people that this type of behaviour will not be tolerated and we will use the full extent of the powers available.”