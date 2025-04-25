Forfar mum Eilidh tackling London Marathon for community rugby trust

An Angus mum is running this weekend’s London Marathon as a thank you to an award-winning rugby-based wellbeing charity which helped her children.

Eilidh McCartney, from Forfar, will be among the 56,000 athletes at the Greenwich Park start line on Sunday.

The busy mum is a physiotherapy support worker at Ninewells Hospital during the day.

But Eilidh is also a qualified personal trainer and exercise referral instructor, helping people referred by their GP to improve their fitness.

She leads classes at Forfar Community Campus for Angus Alive several nights a week.

Driving her along the 26-mile marathon route this weekend will be the push to raise funds for Strathmore Community Rugby Trust.

The Forfar-based trust has rekindled Eilidh’s love for a sport she first played in primary school.

She had to give it up due to a lack of organised rugby for girls in high school.

Then, in the 1990s, Eilidh was able to take up the game again when ex-Scotland and British Lions player Sandy Carmichael started a ladies’ team at West of Scotland and Eilidh played fly-half for it and Milngavie from age 19 for a few years.

Children got involved

Now more of a rugby watcher – following Strathmore, Glasgow Warriors and Scotland – Eilidh decided to encourage her children Ishbel, 19, and Ruaridh, 15, to get involved in the game five years ago when she spotted the rugby and life skills project for senior school pupils run by Strathmore Community Rugby Trust.

Ishbel joined the Friday afternoon sessions in 2020 and also helped with the charity’s award-winning autism-friendly rugby project for two seasons.

Through the trust, she was put through the first two levels of her rugby coaching qualification as well as gaining volunteering and work experience.

Ishbel now plays for the Strathmore women’s rugby team.

Ruaridh joined the trust’s Rugby Academy project four years ago and has seen his confidence grow.

Trust was natural choice for London Marathon funds

So when Eilidh discovered her “whim” application for this year’s London Marathon had been accepted, she felt it was only natural she do it in aid of the trust.

Eilidh said: “Rugby has always been a passion of mine.

“I’m thrilled that my son and daughter are carrying on that enthusiasm as active participants in the trust’s work.

“Strathmore Community Rugby Trust not only supports their development in the game but also plays a crucial role in empowering our local community through resources, support and opportunities for people of all ages.

“Having my family cheering me on and feeling the strength of running for something bigger than myself has brought an incredible energy to this journey.

“I feel truly privileged to take part in this iconic event and can’t wait to make every mile count – for myself, Strathmore Community Rugby Trust, and for everyone supporting me along the way.”

The trust was founded in 2017.

It works in partnership with Strathmore RFC, Brechin RFC, Scottish Rugby, Strathmore Cricket Club, Angus Council, Angus Alive and Stracathro Estates. Its royal patron is HRH The Duke of Edinburgh and Earl of Forfar.

You can support Eilidh at justgiving.com/campaign/eilidhs-marathon