Forfar mum Eilidh tackling London Marathon for community rugby trust

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Forfar mum Eilidh tackling London Marathon for community rugby trust

Eilidh McCartney will line up with more than 55,000 runners on Sunday after entering the London Marathon on a 'whim'.

By Graham Brown
Eilidh McCartney in one of her final training sessions alongside children Ishbel and Ruaridh. Image: Supplied
Eilidh McCartney in one of her final training sessions alongside children Ishbel and Ruaridh. Image: Supplied

An Angus mum is running this weekend’s London Marathon as a thank you to an award-winning rugby-based wellbeing charity which helped her children.

Eilidh McCartney, from Forfar, will be among the 56,000 athletes at the Greenwich Park start line on Sunday.

The busy mum is a physiotherapy support worker at Ninewells Hospital during the day.

But Eilidh is also a qualified personal trainer and exercise referral instructor, helping people referred by their GP to improve their fitness.

She leads classes at Forfar Community Campus for Angus Alive several nights a week.

Driving her along the 26-mile marathon route this weekend will be the push to raise funds for Strathmore Community Rugby Trust.

The Forfar-based trust has rekindled Eilidh’s love for a sport she first played in primary school.

She had to give it up due to a lack of organised rugby for girls in high school.

Then, in the 1990s, Eilidh was able to take up the game again when ex-Scotland and British Lions player Sandy Carmichael started a ladies’ team at West of Scotland and Eilidh played fly-half for it and Milngavie from age 19 for a few years.

Children got involved

Now more of a rugby watcher – following Strathmore, Glasgow Warriors and Scotland – Eilidh decided to encourage her children Ishbel, 19, and Ruaridh, 15, to get involved in the game five years ago when she spotted the rugby and life skills project for senior school pupils run by Strathmore Community Rugby Trust.

Ishbel joined the Friday afternoon sessions in 2020 and also helped with the charity’s award-winning autism-friendly rugby project for two seasons.

Strathmore Rugby Trust ambassadors Matt and Zander Fagerson.
Strathmore Community Rugby Trust ambassadors Zander and Matt Fagerson at an Inchmacoble Park event. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Through the trust, she was put through the first two levels of her rugby coaching qualification as well as gaining volunteering and work experience.

Ishbel now plays for the Strathmore women’s rugby team.

Ruaridh joined the trust’s Rugby Academy project four years ago and has seen his confidence grow.

Trust was natural choice for London Marathon funds

So when Eilidh discovered her “whim” application for this year’s London Marathon had been accepted, she felt it was only natural she do it in aid of the trust.

Eilidh said: “Rugby has always been a passion of mine.

“I’m thrilled that my son and daughter are carrying on that enthusiasm as active participants in the trust’s work.

Strathmore Community Rugby Trust not only supports their development in the game but also plays a crucial role in empowering our local community through resources, support and opportunities for people of all ages.

Earl of Forfar at Strathmore Community Rugby Trust.
The Earl of Forfar during a walking rugby event at Strathmore Community Rugby Trust. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

“Having my family cheering me on and feeling the strength of running for something bigger than myself has brought an incredible energy to this journey.

“I feel truly privileged to take part in this iconic event and can’t wait to make every mile count – for myself, Strathmore Community Rugby Trust, and for everyone supporting me along the way.”

The trust was founded in 2017.

It works in partnership with Strathmore RFC, Brechin RFC, Scottish Rugby, Strathmore Cricket Club, Angus Council, Angus Alive and Stracathro Estates. Its royal patron is HRH The Duke of Edinburgh and Earl of Forfar.

You can support Eilidh at justgiving.com/campaign/eilidhs-marathon

More from News

Tannadice Park, home of Dundee United
Dundee United to observe minute's silence for the Pope ahead of Celtic clash
Bloomfield Place, Arbroath
Cannabis recovered after police raid Arbroath home
Lynne Hoggan
Ex-Wave FM DJ Lynne Hoggan thanks well-wishers in first public statement since brain bleed
Missing person Sophie McKeown.
Missing Stirling teenager, 16, may have travelled to Fife
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Dangerous driving crash Donal Rourke Picture shows; Scott Cosgrove. Perth Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 25/04/2025
Applause as Dundee gym boss jailed for crash that left driver with 'catastrophic' injuries
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Missing tooth and sex fiend's VPN phone hack
The Cupar Dentist in Castle Street is closing
Cupar dental practice clarifies future after local fears
2
Morgan Academy.
Tuberculosis case confirmed at Dundee secondary school
St Andrews poetry garden
Landowner fails in legal challenge against forced sale of St Andrews site linked to…
Steve MacDougall, Courier, Dundee City Council Chambers, City Square, Dundee. Education committee meeting with the topic of Menzieshill High School being discussed. Pictured, general scene before the meeting started.
Dundee City Council launches voluntary redundancy scheme for non-teaching staff

Conversation