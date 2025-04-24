Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New wild swimming and sauna experience launched at resort near Dundee

Visitors to Forbes of Kingennie will be able to swim outdoors in a spring water-fed, heart-shaped pond.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Wild swimming at Forbes of Kingennie resort in Angus
A former fishing pond has been transformed for wild swimming. Image: Forbes of Kingennie

A new wild swimming and sauna experience has been launched at a well-known country resort close to Dundee.

Visitors to Forbes of Kingennie will be able to swim outdoors in a spring water-fed, heart-shaped pond converted from one of its former fishing ponds.

The popular wedding venue’s mobile sauna will also allow guests to cosy up with stunning views of the water and hills beyond.

The sauna is available for exclusive or shared use.

Hope that new Forbes of Kingennie venture will bring visitors from ‘far and wide’

The resort has partnered with Fife-based Wild Scottish Sauna to create the new addition. building on existing sites at Kingsbarns and Eden Springs, near Cupar.

Libby Sutherland, partner at Forbes of Kingennie, hopes the new experience will attract people near and far to the resort.

“We are so excited to have joined forces with Wild Scottish Sauna to create a visitor experience that is truly unique,” she said.

“We are located in the quiet countryside and have created an invigorating swimming space that’s like no other.

“After a refreshing dip in the pond, which is fed by clean water from a spring, it feels amazing to heat up in the sauna.”

The new sauna at the resort. Image: Forbes of Kingennie

She added: “Both saunas and wild swimming have many documented benefits to health and wellbeing, so we hope the new swim and sauna offering will bring day visitors from the Dundee area as well as further afield.

“It will also add to the overall experience to our guests who travel from far and wide to stay in our lakeside and woodland lodges.”

Bookings are now being taken for the sauna on Thursdays through to Sundays, but advance booking is not needed for swimming.

Conversation