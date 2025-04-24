A new wild swimming and sauna experience has been launched at a well-known country resort close to Dundee.

Visitors to Forbes of Kingennie will be able to swim outdoors in a spring water-fed, heart-shaped pond converted from one of its former fishing ponds.

The popular wedding venue’s mobile sauna will also allow guests to cosy up with stunning views of the water and hills beyond.

The sauna is available for exclusive or shared use.

Hope that new Forbes of Kingennie venture will bring visitors from ‘far and wide’

The resort has partnered with Fife-based Wild Scottish Sauna to create the new addition. building on existing sites at Kingsbarns and Eden Springs, near Cupar.

Libby Sutherland, partner at Forbes of Kingennie, hopes the new experience will attract people near and far to the resort.

“We are so excited to have joined forces with Wild Scottish Sauna to create a visitor experience that is truly unique,” she said.

“We are located in the quiet countryside and have created an invigorating swimming space that’s like no other.

“After a refreshing dip in the pond, which is fed by clean water from a spring, it feels amazing to heat up in the sauna.”

She added: “Both saunas and wild swimming have many documented benefits to health and wellbeing, so we hope the new swim and sauna offering will bring day visitors from the Dundee area as well as further afield.

“It will also add to the overall experience to our guests who travel from far and wide to stay in our lakeside and woodland lodges.”

Bookings are now being taken for the sauna on Thursdays through to Sundays, but advance booking is not needed for swimming.