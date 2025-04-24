Drivers face 12 weeks of roadworks on 2-mile stretch of A90 near Forfar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Drivers face 12 weeks of roadworks on 2-mile stretch of A90 near Forfar

A 50mph speed limit will also be in force during the £1.3 million project between early May and late July.

By Ben MacDonald
The A90 near Forfar is set to undergo 12 weeks of repair work
Roadworks will take place on the A90 north of Forfar. Image: Google Street View

Drivers are facing nearly 12 weeks of roadworks on the A90 near Forfar.

The £1.3 million project takes place to the north of the town between early May and late July.

That will include a series of 24-hour lane closures on both sides of the carriageway while new safety barriers are installed along the central reservation.

The work will also include drainage improvements at the A90 crossover between the Birkenbush and Bogindollo junctions.

List of restrictions during A90 roadworks

The following restrictions will be in place:

  • Sunday May 4 to Friday May 23: Lane 2 closures on each carriageway between 7.30pm and 6.30am each night
  • Sunday May 25 to Friday June 20: 24-hour lane 2 closures on each carriageway
  • Sunday June 22 to Friday June 27: Lane 2 closures on each carriageway between 7.30pm and 6.30am each night
  • Monday June 30 to Friday July 4: 24-hour lane 1 closures on the northbound carriageway
  • Monday July 7 to Friday July 25: 24-hour lane 1 closures on the southbound carriageway
The affected stretch of the A90. Image: Amey/Google Maps

A temporary 50mph speed limit will also be in place.

Junctions and turning boxes will remain open during the lane closures.

Amey says the work – which is weather-dependent – will benefit more than 21,000 vehicles that use the route each day.

More from News

Homes Under the Hammer star Martel Maxwell, from Dundee, is supporting The Courier in our Trapped by Raac campaign. Imag: Kim Cessford/ DC Thomson
Trapped by Raac: The Courier joins forces with sister publication to support residents affected…
Edinburgh High Court.
Jail for 'wholly unrepentant' Fife rapist who claimed he was victim of conspiracy
Give a Dog a Bone to open on Dunfermline High Street
'Unique' dog charity to open Dunfermline High Street site next week
Bill and Pam Donaldson at Steven's memorial at Kinnordy. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Steven Donaldson's family call for Angus killer Tasmin Glass to complete 10-year sentence
Wild swimming at Forbes of Kingennie resort in Angus
New wild swimming and sauna experience launched at resort near Dundee
Pettycur beach in Kinghorn.
Two boys, both 14, arrested over attack on teen group near Fife beach
Scott Street, Dunfermline. Image: Google Maps
Hunt for driver who fled scene of Dunfermline crash
The injury suffered by the Dundee girl during the attack by a dog in Douglas. Image: Supplied
Dundee girl, 11, suffers horrific injuries in dog attack
3
David Cameron appeared at Stirling Sheriff Court
Stirling farmer fined for neglecting ‘emaciated’ cattle
Former Premier Bingo on South Methven Street, Perth
Perthshire Planning Ahead: Bingo hall to community centre and gate 'to stop vandals'

Conversation