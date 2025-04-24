Drivers face 12 weeks of roadworks on 2-mile stretch of A90 near Forfar

Drivers are facing nearly 12 weeks of roadworks on the A90 near Forfar.

The £1.3 million project takes place to the north of the town between early May and late July.

That will include a series of 24-hour lane closures on both sides of the carriageway while new safety barriers are installed along the central reservation.

The work will also include drainage improvements at the A90 crossover between the Birkenbush and Bogindollo junctions.

List of restrictions during A90 roadworks

The following restrictions will be in place:

Sunday May 4 to Friday May 23: Lane 2 closures on each carriageway between 7.30pm and 6.30am each night

Lane 2 closures on each carriageway between 7.30pm and 6.30am each night Sunday May 25 to Friday June 20: 24-hour lane 2 closures on each carriageway

24-hour lane 2 closures on each carriageway Sunday June 22 to Friday June 27: Lane 2 closures on each carriageway between 7.30pm and 6.30am each night

Lane 2 closures on each carriageway between 7.30pm and 6.30am each night Monday June 30 to Friday July 4: 24-hour lane 1 closures on the northbound carriageway

24-hour lane 1 closures on the northbound carriageway Monday July 7 to Friday July 25: 24-hour lane 1 closures on the southbound carriageway

A temporary 50mph speed limit will also be in place.

Junctions and turning boxes will remain open during the lane closures.

Amey says the work – which is weather-dependent – will benefit more than 21,000 vehicles that use the route each day.