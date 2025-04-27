News Best pictures as The Who fans welcome Roger Daltrey to Dundee Fans sang along to classic songs and questioned the band's legendary frontman at Caird Hall on Saturday. Rohan Ovenstone and Glenn Jones ahead of Roger Daltrey of The Who's gig at Caird Hall in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson By Ben MacDonald April 27 2025, 9:16am April 27 2025, 9:16am Share Best pictures as The Who fans welcome Roger Daltrey to Dundee Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5228836/roger-daltrey-caird-hall-dundee-photo-gallery/ Copy Link 1 comment Happy fans were left talking about My Generation after a rocking Saturday night with The Who Legend Roger Daltrey in Dundee. The audience was a big part of the spectacle as the 81-year-old performed classic The Who songs and solo hits at Caird Hall. Members of the sold-out crowd asked questions to Daltrey, who played The London Palladium the previous Monday. And spectators sang along to classics including Baba O’Riley and Won’t Get Fooled Again as Daltrey belted out his set accompanied by a nine-piece band. Our photographer, Kim Cessford, went along to capture fans enjoying their evening with Roger Daltrey. Roger Daltrey on stage, Caird Hall. Marion Gray and Eric Gudmunsen. Alison and Emily Archer. Dixie Dean, Lorraine Wilcox, Jean Wilcox and Bruce Wilcox. Fans watching support act Linka Moja. When you see someone you know. Jennifer Lawrence and Alan Robertson. Stuart Garden, Mel Goodfellow and Lenny Mutch. Fans queue to get into the show. Kevin and Michelle McGinnis. James and David Hossack. fans queue to get into the show. Megan Senior, John Barr, Chris Foster and Amie Bowen. John and Chris Scarborough. Dixie Dean, City Square. Roger Daltrey playing the Caird Hall in Dundee. James Elrick. Fans watching Linka Moja. Daltrey invited questions from the audience. Fans watching Roger Daltrey. Linka Moja was the warmup act. Fans watching Linka Moja. Roger Daltrey on stage, Caird Hall.
