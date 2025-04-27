Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Best pictures as The Who fans welcome Roger Daltrey to Dundee

Fans sang along to classic songs and questioned the band's legendary frontman at Caird Hall on Saturday.

Rohan Ovenstone and Glenn Jones ahead of Roger Daltrey of The Who's gig at Caird Hall in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Rohan Ovenstone and Glenn Jones ahead of Roger Daltrey of The Who's gig at Caird Hall in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
By Ben MacDonald

Happy fans were left talking about My Generation after a rocking Saturday night with The Who Legend Roger Daltrey in Dundee.

The audience was a big part of the spectacle as the 81-year-old performed classic The Who songs and solo hits at Caird Hall.

Members of the sold-out crowd asked questions to Daltrey, who played The London Palladium the previous Monday.

And spectators sang along to classics including Baba O’Riley and Won’t Get Fooled Again as Daltrey belted out his set accompanied by a nine-piece band.

Our photographer, Kim Cessford, went along to capture fans enjoying their evening with Roger Daltrey.

Roger Daltrey on stage, Caird Hall.
Marion Gray and Eric Gudmunsen.
Alison and Emily Archer.
Dixie Dean, Lorraine Wilcox, Jean Wilcox and Bruce Wilcox.
Fans watching support act Linka Moja.
When you see someone you know.
Jennifer Lawrence and Alan Robertson.
Stuart Garden, Mel Goodfellow and Lenny Mutch.
Fans queue to get into the show.
Kevin and Michelle McGinnis.
James and David Hossack.
fans queue to get into the show.
Megan Senior, John Barr, Chris Foster and Amie Bowen.
John and Chris Scarborough.
Dixie Dean, City Square.
Roger Daltrey playing the Caird Hall in Dundee.
James Elrick.
Fans watching Linka Moja.
Daltrey invited questions from the audience.
Fans watching Roger Daltrey.
Linka Moja was the warmup act.
Fans watching Linka Moja.
Roger Daltrey on stage, Caird Hall.

More from News

The Courier breaking news graphic
A9 closure near Dunblane due to crash
Eilish McColgan celebrates finishing eighth in the women's elite race during the TCS London Marathon. Image: John Walton/PA Wire.
Eilish McColgan sets new Scottish record in London Marathon debut
Dunblane High School
Dunblane High ‘one of top 20 high schools in Scotland’ as prestigious list revealed
Elizabeth McLeish.
Woman spat and threw beer at Perth chip shop boss in racist attack -…
Post Thumbnail
Best pictures as crowds turn out for Fife's first full point-to-point in six years
CR0053015, Laura Devlin, Dundee. Broughty United Youth FC have have just signed a 25 year lease on the old bowling green and pavilion at Orchar park in Broughty Ferry. The club have now gotten the keys and are planning on developing the facility for the benefit of the club and the wider community. Picture Shows, the former bowling green and pavilion, Bowling Pavilion, Orchar Park, Monifieth Road, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, 24th April 2025. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Abandoned Broughty Ferry bowling pavilion set for new lease of life under local football…
HMP Castle Huntly.
Castle Huntly: Open prison's rules and its treatment of inmates after murderer absconded
An apartment located on the fourth floor of the Hamilton Grand building in St Andrews is for sale.
Inside 7 St Andrews homes on the market for £1 million or more
Plans for a £25 million flyover at Laurencekirk were first announced a decade ago. Image: DC Thomson
Transport secretary ‘too busy’ to meet Laurencekirk campaigners at A90 blackspot junction
Kinross Farmers'' Market in 2024.
Kinross Farmers' Market 'shocked by vitriol' in row over farm selling steak pies
4

Conversation