Happy fans were left talking about My Generation after a rocking Saturday night with The Who Legend Roger Daltrey in Dundee.

The audience was a big part of the spectacle as the 81-year-old performed classic The Who songs and solo hits at Caird Hall.

Members of the sold-out crowd asked questions to Daltrey, who played The London Palladium the previous Monday.

And spectators sang along to classics including Baba O’Riley and Won’t Get Fooled Again as Daltrey belted out his set accompanied by a nine-piece band.

Our photographer, Kim Cessford, went along to capture fans enjoying their evening with Roger Daltrey.