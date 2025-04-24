Three people have been charged after armed police descended on a Fife village.

Officers were called to a disturbance in Henderson Street, Lochgelly, just after 11am on Thursday.

Two men, aged 34 and 47, and a woman, aged 27, were traced to an address in Burnside Place, Kelty, shortly after.

They were arrested and charged in connection.

The nature of the disturbance has not been confirmed.

There were no reported injuries.

Armed police called to Kelty after Lochgelly disturbance

An eyewitness in Kelty described the scene to The Courier.

“I was sitting in the living room when I saw the first police car pull in across the street from me.

“Then I saw a second car pull in, facing down the same direction, so I went out on the veranda and instantly saw two more vehicles coming from the main street.

“They [police] pulled into my street fast and, before I knew it, there were around 12 vans and cars, mostly armed police.

“The people they were after didn’t put up any fight; they just went willingly.”

Three people to appear in court after armed police incident in Fife

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 11.10am on Thursday, April 24, 2025 we received a report of a disturbance in Henderson Street, Lochgelly.

“There were no reported injuries.

“Two men, aged 47 and 34, and one woman, aged 27, were traced to an address in Burnside Place, Kelty and they were arrested and charged in connection.

“They are due to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Friday, April 25, 2025.”