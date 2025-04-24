Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

3 people charged after armed police descend on Kelty following Lochgelly incident

A witness saw around 12 police vehicles in Burnside Place, Kelty.

By Lucy Scarlett
Armed police in Kelty.
Armed police were seen in Croall Place, Kelty. Image: Supplied

Three people have been charged after armed police descended on a Fife village.

Officers were called to a disturbance in Henderson Street, Lochgelly, just after 11am on Thursday.

Two men, aged 34 and 47, and a woman, aged 27, were traced to an address in Burnside Place, Kelty, shortly after.

They were arrested and charged in connection.

The nature of the disturbance has not been confirmed.

There were no reported injuries.

Armed police called to Kelty after Lochgelly disturbance

An eyewitness in Kelty described the scene to The Courier.

“I was sitting in the living room when I saw the first police car pull in across the street from me.

“Then I saw a second car pull in, facing down the same direction, so I went out on the veranda and instantly saw two more vehicles coming from the main street.

Police in Kelty.
Several police vehicles were called to the address in Kelty. Image: Supplied

“They [police] pulled into my street fast and, before I knew it, there were around 12 vans and cars, mostly armed police.

“The people they were after didn’t put up any fight; they just went willingly.”

Three people to appear in court after armed police incident in Fife

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 11.10am on Thursday, April 24, 2025 we received a report of a disturbance in Henderson Street, Lochgelly.

“There were no reported injuries.

Croall Place in Kelty.
Police vehicles were parked on Croall Place in Kelty. Image: David Wardle/DC Thomson

“Two men, aged 47 and 34, and one woman, aged 27, were traced to an address in Burnside Place, Kelty and they were arrested and charged in connection.

“They are due to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Friday, April 25, 2025.”

More from News

To go with story by Claire Warrender. SNP candidate Lynda Holton won the Glenrothes Central and Thornton by-election to be elected to Fife Council Picture shows; Lynda Holton,. Glenrothes. Supplied by Fife Council Date; 24/04/2025
SNP win Glenrothes seat in Fife Council by-election
2
Police Scotland released a new CCTV of Raymond McCourt. Image: Police Scotland
New sighting of convicted murderer missing from Tayside prison
Heathcote Road, Crieff.
Flat in converted Crieff church with beautiful original arched windows for sale
That Place in the Bay announced it will close
Dalgety Bay community hub to close for 'foreseeable future'
Simon Tierney and Patrick Kerr are facing significant jail time.
Fife thugs facing jail for Rewind Festival assault that left victim blind in one…
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Six times the limit at children's playpark
Ninewells Hospital concourse.
M&S Foodhall set to open at Ninewells Hospital this summer
3
Pret A Manger will open at the old M&Co unit in Broughty Ferry.
New Broughty Ferry Pret A Manger opening this summer with seating for 78 customers
Leah Satterlee
Student's thumb bitten off in 'terrifying' Dundee dog attack
4
A campaign to save animal care at Elmwood failed as closure is confirme
Students and staff 'gutted' as SRUC confirms Elmwood animal care unit closure