Police have launched a probe after a man was found dead in Dundee.

Officers were called to a home on Balunie Avenue in Douglas at around 5.30am on Thursday.

Locals saw police entering the property near Douglas Community Park.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.30am on Thursday, we received a report of an unresponsive man within premises at Balunie Avenue, Dundee

“Emergency services attended and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The death is being treated as unexplained but not believed to be suspicious.

“A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal in due course.”